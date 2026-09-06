Megan Moroney Talks New Confidence Behind Album 'Cloud 9' on TODAY

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Megan Moroney sat down with Willie Geist for TODAY's Sunday Sitdown segment, taking a ride on the New York City subway en route to a sold-out show in Brooklyn. Known as the "Emo Cowgirl," Moroney used the trip to reflect on her rapid rise in the music industry and the road that led her to headline status in the city.

Moroney spoke about bursting onto the scene with her viral hit "Tennessee Orange," a song that helped establish her as one of the breakout country voices of recent years. She also discussed the challenge of finding balance between her public career and writing songs rooted in her personal life, a tension that has shaped much of her songwriting process.

The conversation turned to her new album, "Cloud 9," which Moroney said reflects a new sense of confidence in her music. She described how the project marks a shift from her earlier work, with the singer opening up about the growth that came with navigating life in the spotlight since her breakout.

The segment captured Moroney in transit to one of her sold-out New York dates, offering a glimpse of an artist balancing rising visibility with the intimate songwriting that first drew attention to her work.

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