Liza Colón-Zayas Shares the Story of How She Met Her Husband

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Liza Colón-Zayas gave viewers a glimpse into her personal life during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, recounting the story of how she first met her husband. The moment offered a lighter, more personal counterpoint to the professional milestones she has recently discussed in other television appearances.

Colón-Zayas has been in the spotlight lately for reasons tied closely to her career. She recently reflected on closing out her run on THE BEAR, discussing what the role meant to her personally as her time on the acclaimed FX series came to an end.

The actress also revealed her next major project during that same round of appearances, sharing news of her casting in SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY. That announcement gave audiences an early look at what follows her exit from THE BEAR, marking a new chapter in her career even as she took time on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to look back on her personal life instead.

For more on her recent career transition, read about Liza Colón-Zayas discussing leaving THE BEAR and landing SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY.

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