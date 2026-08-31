Jon Batiste Explains How Mozart and Thelonious Monk Shaped His New Album Trio

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Jon Batiste sat down with LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to break down the ideas behind his newest project, a trio of albums that he says draws direct inspiration from two very different musical figures: Mozart and Thelonious Monk. Batiste used the appearance to walk hosts through how the combination of classical structure and jazz improvisation shaped the sound and concept of the releases.

Batiste framed the pairing of Mozart and Monk as a way of connecting two eras of musical innovation, using the segment to explain how each composer's approach informed different aspects of the new work. Rather than treating the albums as separate projects, he described them as part of one larger artistic idea built around that dialogue between classical and jazz traditions.

The conversation stayed centered on the creative process behind the trio of albums, giving viewers insight into how Batiste moves between musical languages when building a project of this scale. He used the appearance to unpack the thinking behind the work rather than simply promoting it, offering a glimpse into the reasoning that connects Mozart's compositions to Monk's playing within his own music.

Batiste's stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK follows another recent appearance on the show, where he described how a concert in Tokyo turned into a street party after the show ended, giving hosts a firsthand account of that night once the performance wrapped.

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