Miles Caton on Landing 'Sinners' and His Oscars Moment
The actor walked through the casting process and his reaction to meeting a co-star.
Miles Caton sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss how he landed a role in 'Sinners,' recalling what it was like meeting Michael B. Jordan and describing the experience of attending the Oscars. The conversation gave Caton room to walk through the casting process for the film and the moment he first crossed paths with Jordan.
Caton used the segment to speak candidly about the lead-up to joining the project, giving Hudson's studio audience a direct account of how the opportunity came together. He also detailed what it felt like to attend the Oscars, offering specifics about that experience rather than general reflections.
Much of the discussion centered on Caton's firsthand description of meeting Jordan, with Hudson prompting him to recount the specifics of that encounter. The appearance kept its focus on these personal milestones tied to 'Sinners,' from the casting call through the awards season moment.
Hudson's questions guided Caton through each stage of the story, letting him describe in his own words what it meant to go from auditioning for the role to standing at the Oscars.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.