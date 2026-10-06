Mikey Madison Explains Why She Avoids Social Media Despite THE SOCIAL RECKONING Role

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Mikey Madison sat down with TODAY to discuss playing real-life Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen in Aaron Sorkin's THE SOCIAL RECKONING, and used the appearance to explain why she herself keeps away from social media. Asked directly about her absence from platforms that define so much of modern life, Madison was blunt: "It's not for me."

Madison stars as Haugen in the film, which follows the young Facebook engineer who partnered with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to expose the company's internal practices. During the TODAY interview, Madison spoke about meeting the real Haugen ahead of stepping into the role, offering a glimpse into how she prepared to portray someone whose actions reshaped public conversation about the social media industry.

THE SOCIAL RECKONING, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, is billed as a companion piece to his earlier film The Social Network and arrived in theaters October 9, 2026. The cast includes Jeremy Allen White as Horwitz and Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg, alongside Madison's Haugen, in what the film frames as a David-and-Goliath story about one employee's decision to go public.

Beyond the film, Madison also talked with TODAY about her expanding collection of animals, a lighter turn in a conversation otherwise centered on whistleblowing and the costs of staying offline. For more on the project, Aaron Sorkin recently addressed questions about the film's politics and revealed details about Jeremy Strong's approach to playing Zuckerberg.

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