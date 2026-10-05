THE SOCIAL RECKONING World Premiere Photos Released
The dramatic thriller stars Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White as Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz.
Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, Jeremy Strong, Betty Gilpin and Aaron Sorkin attended THE SOCIAL RECKONING World Premiere in New York.
THE SOCIAL RECKONING arrives exclusively in movie theaters on October 9th, 2026. The film is a dramatic thriller and is rated R by The Motion Picture Association for the following reason: language.
Inspired by true events and the whistleblower who started the social media reckoning seen playing out today, this Aaron Sorkin original screenplay is a companion piece to the hit film The Social Network and a true David and Goliath story. Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.
Creative Team
Written and Directed by: Aaron Sorkin
Produced by: Todd Black, p.g.a.; Peter Rice, p.g.a.; Stuart Besser, p.g.a.; Aaron Sorkin, p.g.a.
Executive Producers: Lauren Lohman, Roger McNamee, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove
Cast
Mikey Madison
Jeremy Allen White
with Bill Burr
and Jeremy Strong
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