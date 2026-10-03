THE SOCIAL RECKONING Photos Released From Paris Special Screening
The dramatic thriller stars Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White as Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz.
Aaron Sorkin, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White attended a special screening of THE SOCIAL RECKONING in Paris, with photos from the event now released.
THE SOCIAL RECKONING arrives exclusively in movie theaters on October 9th, 2026. The film is a dramatic thriller and is rated R by The Motion Picture Association for language.
Inspired by true events and the whistleblower who started the social media reckoning playing out today, this Aaron Sorkin original screenplay is a companion piece to the hit film The Social Network and a true David and Goliath story. Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.
The film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.
Produced By
Todd Black, p.g.a.
Peter Rice, p.g.a.
Stuart Besser, p.g.a.
Aaron Sorkin, p.g.a
Executive Producers
Lauren Lohman
Roger McNamee
Ellen Goldsmith-Vein
Broderick Johnson
Andrew A. Kosove
Cast
Mikey Madison
Jeremy Allen White
with Bill Burr
and Jeremy Strong
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