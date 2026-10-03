THE SOCIAL RECKONING Photos Released From Paris Special Screening

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Aaron Sorkin, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White attended a special screening of THE SOCIAL RECKONING in Paris, with photos from the event now released.

THE SOCIAL RECKONING arrives exclusively in movie theaters on October 9th, 2026. The film is a dramatic thriller and is rated R by The Motion Picture Association for language.

Inspired by true events and the whistleblower who started the social media reckoning playing out today, this Aaron Sorkin original screenplay is a companion piece to the hit film The Social Network and a true David and Goliath story. Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.

The film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Produced By

Todd Black, p.g.a.

Peter Rice, p.g.a.

Stuart Besser, p.g.a.

Aaron Sorkin, p.g.a

Executive Producers

Lauren Lohman

Roger McNamee

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein

Broderick Johnson

Andrew A. Kosove

Cast

Mikey Madison

Jeremy Allen White

Wunmi Mosaku

Betty Gilpin

Billy Magnussen

with Bill Burr

and Jeremy Strong

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 28 Days 03 Hrs 06 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me