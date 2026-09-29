THE SOCIAL RECKONING Photos Released From London Gala Screening
Aaron Sorkin, Mikey Madison, and Jeremy Allen White attended the gala event in London.
Aaron Sorkin, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White attended the UK gala screening of THE SOCIAL RECKONING in London.
THE SOCIAL RECKONING arrives exclusively in movie theaters on October 9th, 2026. The film is a dramatic thriller and is rated R by The Motion Picture Association for language.
Inspired by true events and the whistleblower who started the social media reckoning playing out today, the Aaron Sorkin original screenplay is a companion piece to the hit film The Social Network and a true David and Goliath story. Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.
Credits
Written and Directed by: Aaron Sorkin
Produced by: Todd Black, p.g.a.; Peter Rice, p.g.a.; Stuart Besser, p.g.a.; Aaron Sorkin, p.g.a.
Executive Producers: Lauren Lohman, Roger McNamee, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove
Cast
Mikey Madison
Jeremy Allen White
with Bill Burr
and Jeremy Strong
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