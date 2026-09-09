Mike D Recalls Being the Only Beastie Boy to Dress Up for Dolly Parton's Party

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Mike D stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to look back on the 40th anniversary of Beastie Boys' landmark album Licensed to Ill, while also sharing a story about being the only member of the group to dress up for Dolly Parton's birthday party, an outfit that reportedly left Bob Dylan unbothered.

The conversation gave Mike D room to reflect on the milestone anniversary of Licensed to Ill, the Beastie Boys record that helped define the group's early sound. He also detailed the specifics of attending Parton's party in costume, a choice that stood out among his fellow attendees but apparently drew no reaction from Dylan.

Beyond the Beastie Boys retrospective, Mike D used the appearance to talk about his new album, Thank You, giving viewers a sense of his current solo output alongside the anniversary conversation.

The segment moved between the group's history and Mike D's present-day work, with the Dolly Parton anecdote serving as one of the more memorable moments of the sit-down.

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