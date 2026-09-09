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Mike D 5D Performs 'Make It Stop/That's Right' Medley on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The performance blended two songs into a single studio segment for the late-night audience.

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Mike D 5D brought two songs together for a single television performance, delivering a medley of 'Make It Stop' and 'That's Right' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The segment gave the artist a national platform to present both tracks back to back in one continuous studio set.

The performance format allowed Mike D 5D to move directly from one song into the next without a break, showcasing the pairing as a cohesive musical statement rather than two separate numbers. The medley arrangement put the transition between 'Make It Stop' and 'That's Right' at the center of the appearance.

The Tonight Show continues to serve as a stage for artists to introduce new material to a broad television audience, and this appearance placed Mike D 5D's medley in front of viewers tuning in for the show's regular mix of music and entertainment segments.

New episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon air weeknights and are also available to stream on Peacock, giving audiences additional ways to catch the performance beyond its initial broadcast.

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