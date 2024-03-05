Mike Birbiglia-Led GOOD ONE: A SHOW ABOUT JOKES is Coming to Peacock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GOOD ONE: A SHOW ABOUT JOKES featuring Mike Birbiglia, the adaptation of Vulture's popular podcast “Good One: A Podcast About Jokes,” premieres exclusively on Peacock Tuesday, Mar 26.

The docu-special features Mike Birbiglia, alongside interviews and commentary from distinguished comedians including Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, Atsuko Okatsuka and more. Following the run of his latest Broadway show, comedian Mike Birbiglia begins an unpredictable journey developing new material from personal truths.

The result is an immersive look at the craft of comedy from the ground up and a unique snapshot of the intersection between process and personal.

GOOD ONE: A SHOW ABOUT JOKES is directed by Eddie Schmidt. Eddie Schmidt, Jesse David Fox, Scoop Wasserstein, Pam Wasserstein, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker and Jason Carden serve as executive producers.

This docu-special follows Mike Birbiglia from Providence, R.I. to Washington, D.C. as he builds jokes based on personal truths, mixing comedy with revelations and anecdotes from family and his fellow comedians.

Watch the trailer here: