Michael J. Fox, Harrison Ford Team Up for Parkinson's Awareness Campaign

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Michael J. Fox and Harrison Ford brought an unusually honest, and often funny portrayal of life with Parkinson's to 'Shrinking.' Now, the two are bringing that same candor and chemistry to a new Parkinson's brand awareness campaign from The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

The iconic pair tackle the deceptively simple question: How do you show up for someone living with Parkinson's?

'Michael has a remarkable way of making difficult things easier to talk about, and that's part of what makes working with him and being his friend so special. We wanted to bring some of that honesty and humor to a conversation that a lot of people may not know how to have,' said Harrison Ford. 'Parkinson's affects millions of people, and sometimes the best thing you can do is simply be there. I'm glad we can use this campaign to help people feel a little more comfortable having those conversations, and to support the important work of The Michael J. Fox Foundation.'

The awareness campaign comes at a meaningful moment for Fox and Ford, who have both earned Emmy nominations this year for their performances on 'Shrinking.' Fox returned to acting as Gerry, the longtime friend of Ford's Dr. Paul Rhoades, a therapist living with Parkinson's.

The spot, created by MJFF Board member Ryan Reynolds' entertainment company, Maximum Effort, uses humor and the genuine chemistry between Fox and Ford to make conversations around Parkinson's feel more approachable and get people talking about what it actually means to support someone living with the disease.

Parkinson's has become the world's fastest growing neurodegenerative disease, impacting more than 6 million individuals worldwide. With no way to prevent, stop or slow the disease, PD is projected to double globally by 2040.

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