John Mayer, Michael J. Fox, Harrison Ford, Sepideh Moafi, And More At 2026 Social Impact Summit

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The Hollywood Reporter and Social Impact Fund held their third annual Social Impact Summit on July 22, 2026, at the DGA Theater in West Hollywood, honoring musician John Mayer, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, and Michael J. Fox and Deborah W. Brooks of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research for their philanthropic work. The event drew more than 500 attendees and featured a keynote address from actress Sepideh Moafi, along with appearances and panel conversations from Harrison Ford, Laverne Cox, Bill Lawrence, Karamo Brown, Baron Davis, and others. Ford presented The Michael J. Fox Foundation with the Philanthropic Organization of the Year award, while Mayer received the Philanthropist of the Year award for his work with the Heart and Armor Foundation for Veterans Health, an organization he founded focused on scientific research supporting veterans. Gilead Sciences, Inc. was also recognized at THE SUMMIT for Excellence in Corporate Philanthropy.

The Hollywood Reporter and Social Impact Fund hosted the third annual Social Impact Summit, convening more than 500 changemakers, creatives, and cross-industry leaders. The event celebrated honorees John Mayer, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, and Michael J. Fox and Deborah W. Brooks of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, while highlighting the power of purpose-driven leadership and meaningful collaboration. Emmy Award-nominated actress and advocate Sepideh Moafi kicked off THE SUMMIT as keynote speaker, welcoming guests to an afternoon centered on compassion, storytelling, and the power of philanthropy.

Academy Award and Emmy Award-nominated actor and philanthropist Harrison Ford presented The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research with the Philanthropic Organization of the Year award, honoring his 'Shrinking' co-star, co-founder Michael J. Fox and CEO and co-founder Deborah W. Brooks, who were met with a standing ovation. In a Q&A moderated by Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, and 'Shrinking' creator Bill Lawrence, Fox discussed how the organization's success comes from a clear mission, genuine commitment, and inspiring others to believe in its vision.

One of the summit's marquee moments featured veteran Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jared Loomis presenting multi-Grammy Award-winning musician John Mayer with the Philanthropist of the Year award for his dedication to the Heart and Armor Foundation for Veterans Health, an organization he founded that focuses on scientific research to support veterans. The honor drew audiences to their feet, and in a conversation moderated by Emmy Award-winning news reporter Jamie Yuccas, Mayer shared how firsthand conversations with veterans opened his eyes to the complexity of trauma and inspired his commitment to advancing research, awareness, and care for those who have served.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry were honored with the Philanthropists of the Year, via livestream, for their transformative work through the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. Emmy and Peabody Award-winning TV host, comedian, filmmaker, podcast host, and social justice advocate W. Kamau Bell moderated a virtual fireside Q&A with the honorees who discussed the intersection of food security, education, and sports in supporting children's development, their commitment to creating lasting impact in Oakland, and the importance of building pathways for young people to thrive.

The Social Impact Fund additionally recognized Gilead Sciences, Inc. for 'Excellence in Corporate Philanthropy' and honored the company's steadfast support of the Social Impact Summit over the past three years. Actress and ETAF HIVNAC Champion Laverne Cox presented the honor to Keeley Cain Wettan, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Legal and Compliance, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Alphonso David, President & CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum, moderated 'BLACK EQUITY, BLACK EXCELLENCE: THE POWER OF PURPOSE,' a panel presented by Gilead Sciences, Inc. The conversation featured Emmy Award-winning television host, producer, and activist Karamo Brown, two-time NBA All-Star, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Baron Davis, WalkGood LA Founder Etienne Maurice, and Executive Director of Global HIV Medical Affairs at Gilead, Dr. David Malebranche. The discussion explored purpose-driven leadership, the role of community-centered solutions in driving meaningful change, and the importance of expanding access to wellness, opportunity, and resources that support Black communities.

Alisann Blood, Co-Head of Global Brand and Music Partnerships at UTA, moderated 'The LA Safety Net - Legacy Philanthropy & The Industry's Essential Infrastructure,' which featured panelists including Delta Air Lines' Managing Director of Brand Marketing and Global Sponsorships Emmakate Young, Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) CEO Bob Beitcher, YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles President & CEO Victor Dominguez, and Women in Film CEO Kirsten Schaffer. The group discussed the vital role of philanthropy, corporate responsibility, and community-based organizations in creating a stronger support system for Los Angeles residents and the entertainment industry.

Social Impact Fund Executive Director Craig Cichy rounded out the event with remarks highlighting the organization's mission and the importance of collective action in advancing social impact. Acknowledging the challenges facing nonprofits and the communities they serve, Cichy emphasized that the event was designed to bring together culture-makers across entertainment, sports, business, and philanthropy to inspire collaboration and meaningful action.

The Hollywood Reporter publisher Lori O'Connor additionally participated in the event. The 2026 Social Impact Summit was generously sponsored by presenting sponsor, biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc., Delta Air Lines (Official Airline of the Social Impact Fund), Charitybuzz, Macy's, CARE, Good360, Perlman & Perlman, LLP, La Crema, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, LALO Tequila and Open Water. A&CO (www.aubryandco.com) serves as SIF's partnership agency of record, and the event was designed and produced by SIF's creative agency of record, Fifth & Hardy (fifthandhardy.co).

Michael J. Fox and Deborah W. Brooks / The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Highlights

While describing how he built support by recruiting influential leaders across finance, business, and entertainment, Michael J. Fox shared, 'I went to a lot of people in business, hedge funds, people in the entertainment industry. They like to win, and I said we're going to do this; and those people wanted to be better. They like to find victories under rocks. It's about science and purity of motive. We have no other agenda. And every time we believe, we make other people believe and now we've raised $3 billion.'

Fox emphasized that there is no hidden agenda, just a focus on science, purpose, and delivering results. 'There's nothing magical about it. We have no ulterior motive. We put our heart and soul into it. I just knew that this would happen – I knew it. We have people who believe in us and believe in what we do.'

He added that he has always believed the goal was achievable, noting that with the right people and shared conviction, 'I just knew that we could do it.'

Harrison Ford Highlights

While presenting the Philanthropic Organization of the Year award, Harrison Ford reflected on the moment that changed his friend Michael J. Fox's life and the extraordinary way he responded to it. Ford told the audience, '35 years ago, Michael J. Fox got some very bad news. Most people going through something like that endure it; Michael went right to work.'

Ford further reflected on how both his role and his friendship with Michael J. Fox deepened his understanding of Parkinson's disease, stating 'Playing Paul Rhodes on 'Shrinking' gave me some understanding of what it means to live with Parkinson's.' He continued, 'It also gave me Michael - as an actor, a friend, and the most stubborn optimist I know. Through him, I've seen what his foundation does: fill the gaps in the research, get the right people in the room, raise $3 billion.'

Ford reflected on the unwavering mission that has driven Fox and co-founder Deborah W. Brooks' work, saying, 'From day one, they've been clear about the goal: find a cure, and then close the door for good. That's the promise he made to the millions living with this disease. This award is a testament to how hard he and Debbie have worked to keep it.'

John Mayer Highlights

While sharing how his perspective on veterans' experiences was profoundly shaped, John Mayer explained how a simple conversation with service members revealed the subtle and deeply personal realities of PTSD and traumatic brain injury. 'I would visit the Wounded Warrior Barracks. They didn't know I was coming, and I didn't know that I was going to meet them. We just sat and talked, and there was no pretense, and no one had time to wonder what the other was thinking, and we just talked. For the first time, I was introduced viscerally, sensorily to PTSD and TBI, traumatic brain injury, and I was blown away by the subtlety of it.'

To bridge the gap between civilian perceptions and veterans' lived experiences, Mayer shared how he turned to direct conversations with service members, where he encountered the nuanced realities firsthand. 'There's just this stigma, and there's TWO SIDES to the stigma. The first one is how veterans feel about getting care, and the other one is how civilians feel about what veterans must be thinking. And you have to sort of bridge these two worlds and help each other tell the truth about this thing.'

Further discussing the connection between science and mental health as well as the background of his partnership with Executive Director at Heart and Armor Foundation for Veterans Health Gerard Choucroun, Mayer stated, 'Science is rigid enough that you can hang your hat on it for a lot of years, and you can rely on it. I like that you can hold on to it. It's the same every day, and when science is married with mental health, you don't know how good it feels to begin to hand over some of your own tension as to what is going on.' Mayer continued, 'You gain some understanding on a physical level, and find out that not everything is a hall of mirrors when it comes to mental health…I went, 'I know how to help tell this story,' and then Gerard knew how to help with the science, and I think that has been a great collaboration for 15 years.'

Stephen and Ayesha Curry Highlights

While accepting the award virtually, Stephen Curry reflected on the importance of investing in the community that has supported him throughout his career. Speaking about the work of his foundation in Oakland, Curry highlighted the long-term commitment behind creating meaningful local impact, stating 'for us to be able to set up our foundation [in Oakland] after a decade and really understanding what our impact was going to be, I think we are super proud and beyond excited about the work that we're doing in our own town.'

Curry also spoke about the core pillars of the foundation's work, emphasizing the connection between food security, early childhood education, and youth development. 'Food security is a big part of the foundation.' He continued, 'Early childhood literacy is the key, especially by that third-grade marker. My mom was a lifelong educator, so I've always understood how important it is for kids to have access to tutoring and culturally relevant books. Sports teach us so much about life — they bring people together, create community and promote a healthy, active lifestyle. Being able to bring all of those forces together under Eat. Learn. Play. is really important because it gives kids the opportunity to reach their full potential.'

Ayesha Curry highlighted Oakland's creativity, resilience, and the importance of creating greater access and opportunities for the next generation. She stated, 'Being around so many creative, talented, loud and proud individuals, it ignited and sparked a love of life in me.' She further discussed her deep connection with Oakland sharing, 'You step foot in Oakland, and people love life there. We just love the people there, and I just love how even if somebody doesn't have a lot of something, they do what they can with it, and it's always the best that anybody has. It was always going to be where we were going to focus our efforts.'

Curry emphasized that the foundation's work is centered on addressing the opportunity gaps that can prevent young people from reaching their full potential. She highlighted the importance of creating meaningful access to resources and support for students, saying 'There are so many talented, gifted, smart, wonderful people, but the problem is often there's just no access, and so to be able to create access for the future generation of Oakland Unified School District students. It was a no-brainer for us.'

Gilead Sciences, Inc. for 'Excellence in Corporate Philanthropy' Quotes

While presenting Gilead Sciences, Inc. with the 'Excellence in Corporate Philanthropy' award, Laverne Cox praised the company's leadership in advancing health equity and standing alongside communities most impacted by HIV, saying, 'When we talk about social impact, we are talking about the grueling, beautiful work of moving the needle from stigma to science and from exclusion to equity. As an activist, artist and public figure, my journey has always been about elevating the voices of those who have been pushed to the margins of society, particularly my Black trans and gender nonconforming siblings. Earlier this year, I was profoundly honored to join the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation as the 2026 Champion for the HIV Is Not a Crime campaign. We are pushing nationwide to modernize outdated, scientifically inaccurate laws that still target a person's health status as a criminal offense. These laws don't protect anyone – they defy modern medicine, discourage testing and disproportionately destroy Black, Brown and trans lives. Meaningful systemic change requires infrastructure, belief and sustained dedication.'

Keeley Cain Wettan reflected on the company's mission and emphasized that lasting progress requires breakthrough innovation with meaningful community partnerships, stating, 'It's a privilege to accept this recognition on behalf of Gilead and its 17,000 employees who are working every day to expand what's possible for patients and communities around the world. At Gilead, we are driven by the simple idea that serious diseases require serious science, and that science should be within reach of the people who need it. Science alone is not enough. I'm proud to say Gilead is the largest philanthropic funder of HIV programs globally. Progress happens when communities, creators, advocates and companies work toward the same goal of expanding what is possible for people. Together, we can end the HIV epidemic for everyone.'

'BLACK EQUITY, BLACK EXCELLENCE: THE POWER OF PURPOSE' Panel Quotes

During the panel, Karamo Brown spoke about the importance of taking ownership of one's mental health journey and recognizing when certain environments or relationships may no longer serve personal growth. He emphasized that meaningful change begins with self-reflection, vulnerability, and the willingness to seek what people truly deserve. He shared, 'Mental health and what we're doing starts with us. It starts with you. It's a self thing. One of the things that saved my life was the day I decided that I was going to give up what I love to get what I deserved. I loved the community of other Black men, but we didn't seek mental health services or talk about what we were feeling. I realized those spaces weren't giving me what I deserved.'

When asked how he gets investors to think beyond a tax write-off, Baron Davis emphasized shifting the conversation to highlight the long-term value and return of investing early in people and communities, stating, 'We have to stop looking at charity as something that's going to be wiped away and start looking at it as an investment. When we're talking to brands, investing in a youth basketball team or a youth music camp is going to reap rewards because those kids are going to be the next stars. Instead of paying them millions later, you've been able to grow with their story. Culture is always undervalued, but when the biggest companies take off, they double down on culture. That's where the opportunity is.'

During the panel, Etienne Maurice spoke about the importance of creating accessible pathways to wellness and building spaces where people can find community, connection, and healing, stating, 'People are having difficult times finding community, and with WalkGood, we want to eliminate the financial barrier for people to participate in holistic practices that make them feel alive again.' He continued,

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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