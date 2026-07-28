THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR Teaser Poster to Tease March Release

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A teaser poster for THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR has arrived, offering an early look at the upcoming film starring Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, and ADRIA ARJONA. The project is set to open in theaters March 5.

from director Michael B. Jordan

starring Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk

Revenge is a work of art. Teaser trailer tomorrow.

In Theaters March 5, 2027

Amazon MGM Studios presents An Outlier Society / Atlas Entertainment / Toberoff Production

A film by Michael B. Jordan

Only In Theaters March 5, 2027

Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan directs, produces, and stars in a visually breathtaking, sensual, and unexpectedly moving heist thriller, where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody's watching.

CREATIVE TEAM

Directed by: Michael B. Jordan

Screenplay By: Drew Pearce and Jason Hall

Story By: Alan R. Trustman and Drew Pearce

Based On A Screenplay By: Alan R. Trustman

Produced by: Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Marc Toberoff, Patrick McCormick, Charles Roven

Executive Producers: Jason Hall, Alan R. Trustman

CAST

Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurria, Pilou Asbæk

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