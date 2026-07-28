THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR Teaser Poster to Tease March Release
The film stars Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, and Adria Arjona in a new take on the story.
A teaser poster for THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR has arrived, offering an early look at the upcoming film starring Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, and ADRIA ARJONA. The project is set to open in theaters March 5.
from director Michael B. Jordan
starring Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk
Revenge is a work of art. Teaser trailer tomorrow.
In Theaters March 5, 2027
Amazon MGM Studios presents An Outlier Society / Atlas Entertainment / Toberoff Production
A film by Michael B. Jordan
Only In Theaters March 5, 2027
Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan directs, produces, and stars in a visually breathtaking, sensual, and unexpectedly moving heist thriller, where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody's watching.
CREATIVE TEAM
Directed by: Michael B. Jordan
Screenplay By: Drew Pearce and Jason Hall
Story By: Alan R. Trustman and Drew Pearce
Based On A Screenplay By: Alan R. Trustman
Produced by: Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Marc Toberoff, Patrick McCormick, Charles Roven
Executive Producers: Jason Hall, Alan R. Trustman
CAST
Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurria, Pilou Asbæk