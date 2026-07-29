THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR Teaser Trailer to Debut Ahead of March Release
The film also stars Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk under Michael B. Jordan's direction.
A teaser trailer for THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR is set to arrive, following the recent release of a teaser poster for the upcoming film. The project stars Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, and Adria Arjona, along with Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk, and is directed by Michael B. Jordan. THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR is scheduled to open in theaters March 5.
In Theaters March 5, 2027
Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan directs, produces, and stars in a visually breathtaking, sensual, and unexpectedly moving heist thriller, where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody's watching.
Credits
Directed by: Michael B. Jordan
Screenplay By: Drew Pearce and Jason Hall
Story By: Alan R. Trustman and Drew Pearce
Based On A Screenplay By: Alan R. Trustman
Produced by: Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Marc Toberoff, Patrick McCormick, Charles Roven
Executive Producers: Jason Hall, Alan R. Trustman
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk
Amazon MGM Studios will present the film, a production of Outlier Society, Atlas Entertainment, and Toberoff Production. Additional details on THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR's teaser poster were previously reported by BroadwayWorld.