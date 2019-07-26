Meryl Streep to Receive TIFF Tribute Actor Award at Inaugural Tribute Gala

Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, Co-Heads of TIFF, today announced that three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep will be honoured with the TIFF Tribute Actor Award, Sponsored by RBC at this year's new TIFF Tribute Gala awards event. Taking place on Monday, September 9 at Fairmont Royal York, during the 44th Toronto International Film Festival, the Gala is an annual fundraiser to support TIFF's year-round programmes and core mission to transform the way people see the world through film, and to celebrate the film industry's outstanding contributors.



With an extensive film, television, and stage career spanning over 40 years, Streep has won three Academy Awards - for her roles in Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, and The Iron Lady - and, in 2018, she set an unsurpassed record with her 21st Oscar nomination for her role in The Post. She has been nominated for 31 Golden Globes, winning eight times, and in 2017 she was the recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award. Streep currently stars in the Emmy Award-winning series Big Little Lies and will star with Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas in Steven Soderbergh's upcoming film The Laundromat, which will have its North American Premiere at TIFF this September.



"Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation," said Vicente. "Her tremendous contribution to cinema, television, and the stage spans five decades; from her early roles in The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, and Sophie's Choice to later films including The Devil Wears Prada, The Iron Lady, and The Post, she has portrayed characters that are as compelling as they are timeless. TIFF could not be more thrilled to honour such a skilled and exemplary artist."



TIFF previously announced that Participant Media will receive the TIFF Impact Award at the Gala, accepted by Founder and Chairman Jeff Skoll and CEO David Linde. In addition, the Mary Pickford Award, honouring a female emerging talent in the industry, will be given to an honouree to be announced shortly. The inaugural award, in celebration of United Artists' 100th anniversary, will be presented by MGM. One other recipient of the TIFF Tribute Actor Award will be announced in the coming weeks.



The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5-15, 2019.

Photo credit: Brigitte Lacombe





