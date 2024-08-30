Mel Brooks Joins Voice Cast of THE LAND OF SOMETIMES Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EGOT winner Mel Brooks is lending his voice to The Land of Sometimes, a forthcoming animated fantasy film, Variety reports. Brooks will feature alongside an all-star cast that includes Asa Butterfield, Ewan McGregor, Helena Bonham Carter, Alisha Weir, Jessica Henwick, and Monty Python's Terry Jones in one of his final performances.

According to a previously released logline, The Land of Sometimes follows Twins Alfie and Elise who "get more than they bargained for when the Wish Collector takes them to an island full of wonder, with ever-changing seasons. They face a mechanical foe, fantastical creatures and a truth that shines brighter than any wish: the power of family.”

The movie, directed by Leon Joosen, is based on an audio storybook by Francesca Longrigg. The story has been adapted by Tony Nottage, who also produces. Bonnie Arnold and Alan Yentob serve as executive producers.

No release date is set, though clips are scheduled to be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film will be distributed by Kaleidoscope Film Distribution. Read more at Variety.

About Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks is an iconic American actor, comedian, filmmaker, songwriter, and playwright. With a career spanning seven decades, Brooks has reached the rare accomplishment of winning an Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony Award®, and Academy Award®. In addition, he has received a Kennedy Center Honor, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, AFI Life Achievement Award, and an Academy Honorary Award® in 2024. His film and TV work span decades including “The Twelve Chairs,’ “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Silent Movie,” “History of the World Part 1,” “To Be or Not to Be,” “High Anxiety,” “Spaceballs,” “Mad About You,” “Get Smart,” and much more. He is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business.”

Brooks received three 2001 TONY AWARDS and two GRAMMY AWARDS for The Producers: the New Mel Brooks Musical, which ran on Broadway from 2001 to 2006. The Producers still holds the record for the most TONY AWARDS ever won by a Broadway musical. He followed that success with The New Mel Brooks Musical Young Frankenstein, which ran on Broadway from 2007 to 2009 and opened in London’s West End in the Fall of 2017 to rave reviews. In 2009 Mel Brooks received The Kennedy Center Honors, recognizing a lifetime of extraordinary contributions to American culture.

Photo Credit: "Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu"

Comments