Meet the Queens of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Season 3

All hail the queens! "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" will return for a third season later this fall exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, day-and-date with the BBC airing.

The twelve queens competing for the coveted title of the next The UK's Next Drag Superstar are: Ella Vaday, Scarlett Harlett, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Krystal Versace, Charity Kase, River Medway, Kitty Scott-Claus, Veronica Green, Victoria Scone, Vanity Milan, Anubis.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" showcases the very best of what the drag scene across the pond has to offer. An intense competition, the queens will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their drag race prowess. Their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting, and dancing skills, and of course lip sync skills will all be put to the test. The Queens will be assessed on their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent with the bottom two queens being asked to lip sync for their lives.

Season three features twelve queens battling it out over ten weeks, with judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr returning to the panel. Each week, Alan or Graham will join RuPaul and Michelle on a rotational basis, alongside a special celebrity guest judge.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" is produced by World of Wonder for BBC Three.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, Controller, BBC Entertainment. The Executive Producers are RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCoy and Sally Sanders, and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

A global phenomenon, the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise is available in 193 countries through network partners and World of Wonder's streaming service WOW Presents Plus. The series has a total of 19 Emmy wins, MAKING IT the Television Academy's most-awarded reality competition show in history. In 2018, Drag Race became the first series to win Best Reality-Competition Program and Host in the same year, and the show had a repeat victory at this years' ceremony.