'Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story' Coming to Theaters This November

Fathom Events will release the anticipated documentary “Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story” on Tuesday, November 14th in over 600 screens across the country. The production is also partnering with Together Films, which will helm a nationwide impact campaign to raise awareness of the issues covered in the film.

This intimate and inspirational documentary chronicles the life and legacy of Stan Brock, a British-born Amazonian cowboy turned U.S. TV star who dedicated his life to bringing free healthcare to people in need - changing hearts, minds, and laws in the process. Offering unprecedented access to Brock’s life and work, director Paul Michael Angell’s documentary debut paints a stark picture of the realities of healthcare inequality in the United States and how one man sacrificed everything in his power to make a difference.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

British director Angell, who spent nearly a decade helming the production, stated, “It’s a real privilege for us to partner with Fathom Events and Together Films to screen “Medicine Man” across America. Our only hope is that this film will show people what is really at stake when talking about healthcare access. Healthcare is fundamentally a human issue, and it shouldn’t be treated as a political football.

That was always central to Stan Brock’s beliefs, and I hope that this is people’s key takeaway after seeing the film. I also want these screenings to serve as both a celebration of the American spirit and a timely reminder of what people can achieve when they put aside their differences and come together to help one another.”

Brock rose to popularity in the late 1960s with his daring stunts wrangling snakes and other WILD creatures on the hit television series Mutual of Omaha’s WILD Kingdom, having previously been discovered by the show’s producers in a remote part of the Amazon where he was working as a cowboy on the world’s biggest cattle ranch.

However, Brock’s overarching legacy resides with the creation of Remote Area Medical (RAM)®, a volunteer-driven non-profit that provides free dental, vision, and medical services to underserved communities in the United States. Since its founding in 1985, RAM has helped over 910,000 people through the efforts of more than 196,000 volunteers, providing more than $189.5 million in free healthcare to date.

In true cowboy form, Brock dedicated his life to tackling the U.S. healthcare crisis – selling everything he owned to kick-start the organization and sleeping on the floor of RAM headquarters up until his passing in 2018. Over the course of his time with Remote Area Medical, Brock never took a cent for himself and even donated his monthly social security cheques to the non-profit.

“As a child, I watched Stan Brock on Mutual of Omaha’s WILD Kingdom in absolute awe,” Remote Area Medical Chief Executive Officer Jeff Eastman said. “Now, decades later, as I reflect upon my years working alongside Mr. Brock at Remote Area Medical, I still find that familiar sense of awe and amazement.

“Medicine Man” captures the essence of an enigmatic man with one mission in mind: to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality healthcare to those in need. Stan dedicated the last 33 years of his life to Remote Area Medical, and now, we carry on his legacy as we bridge the gap between need and access for the millions of Americans who have fallen through the cracks.

“Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story” was produced by Vladimir V Daniel and Victor Buhler and executive produced by Waël Kabbani and Ilene Kahn Power. Prior to its theatrical release, the documentary was honored with multiple awards from top festivals, including Best Documentary Feature at SCAD 2021, Best Humanitarian Documentary out of the 2021 Sedona International Film Festival, and Best Documentary Feature at the 2021 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. The film is also an official selection of DOC NYC, Cinequest, and Nashville Film Festival among others.