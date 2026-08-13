Matthew McConaughey Reveals His Bee Allergy Amid THE RIVALS OF AMZIAH KING Role

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Matthew McConaughey appeared on TODAY to discuss his new thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, in which he plays a character embroiled in the surprisingly cut-throat world of the honey industry. During the conversation, McConaughey revealed a personal irony tied to the role: he is allergic to bee stings. The actor also touched on meeting Pope Leo XIV, having a movie theater named after him, and supporting his son Levi's career.

McConaughey has been discussing The Rivals of Amziah King across multiple television appearances in recent weeks. In a prior stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, he compared meeting Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican to the nerve-wracking task of writing an Oscars acceptance speech, while also detailing the movie theater named in his honor and his work filming the new project.

On TODAY, McConaughey expanded on those same touchstones, giving a fuller account of his Vatican meeting alongside new details about his allergy to bees, a fitting complication given his character's occupation in the film. He also spoke about his son Levi's career and the support he has offered him.

The appearance closed on a lighter note when Al Roker presented McConaughey with a gift tied directly to the film's subject matter: a beehive. The moment capped an interview that moved between the actor's upcoming project, a notable personal encounter with the pope, and family milestones.

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