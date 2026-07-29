HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: Ser Criston Cole Faces the Rivermen and Winter Wolves in Final Clash

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A new clip released by HBO Max from HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3 puts the spotlight on Ser Criston Cole's final battle, as the character confronts both the Rivermen and the Winter Wolves in a decisive clash. The footage gives fans a direct look at how the confrontation plays out for one of the series' most contested figures.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3 continues to unfold as part of HBO's prequel to Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood and set 200 years before the events of that original series. The season, which has been rolling out weekly episodes on HBO, follows House Targaryen as rival factions clash over control of the Iron Throne, with Emma D'Arcy starring as Rhaenyra Targaryen and James Norton as Ormund Hightower among the ensemble driving the season's conflicts.

Ser Criston Cole's arc has placed him at the center of the season's military and political struggles, and this latest footage underscores the stakes of his storyline as the battle lines with the Rivermen and Winter Wolves come to a head. The clip adds to a run of behind-the-scenes and battle-focused material HBO has released throughout the season to accompany THE WEEKLY episode rollout.

HBO has also used the promotional run for HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3 to highlight the creative decisions shaping other characters this season. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, director Nina Lopez-Corrado detailed the arcs of Larys and Aegon in a behind-the-scenes featurette for Episode 5, part of an ongoing series of clips accompanying the season's release.

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