THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel, Shaboozey

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Sadie Sink and Fabien Frankel appeared as guests on the latest episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, taped in front of a live studio audience at Studio 6B in New York City. Musical guest SHABOOZEY performed Cowgirl with a surprise appearance from Ciara Miller. Sink discussed fan theories about her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while Frankel addressed his HOUSE OF THE DRAGON character's fate. The episode also featured Jimmy Fallon's Wednesday monologue and installments of the digital microdrama series Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire.

Select clips from the 2,322nd episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' are below.

MONOLOGUE

Wednesday's monologue covered Trump Unveils $22B Airport Makeover as Most Americans Doubt He's Focused on Important Issues.

Jimmy also showed off his homegrown cucumber named Jimothy.

NEW MICRODRAMA SERIES: 'WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE.'

EPISODE 5

EPISODE 6

SADIE SINK

Sadie Sink reacted to fan theories about her top-secret role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

You Read My Mind with Sadie Sink.

FABIEN FRANKEL

Fabien Frankel reacted to his HOUSE OF THE DRAGON character's fate.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC and Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC and Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

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