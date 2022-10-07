Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marvel Studios Releases WEREWOLF BY NIGHT Soundtrack

The film is now available on Disney+.

Oct. 07, 2022  

In his directorial debut, Oscar®-winning composer of "UP" and other Pixar favorites, longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Michael Giacchino directs "Werewolf by Night."

Giacchino, who also composed and produced the music for the Special Presentation, has scored such films as Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Doctor Strange," as well as "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Spider-Man: Far from Home" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios' "Werewolf By Night" is now streaming only on Disney+.

Giacchino, who admits that he is a "Werewolf by Night" comics fan (and still has all his comics), was excited to bring Jack Russell to the screen. "With my love for the Universal films of the '30s, the Hammer Horror films right into Sam Rami's 'Evil Dead,' 'Werewolf by Night' is a giant mashup love letter to those movies that I absolutely loved and devoured while growing up."

Giacchino has a classic approach to horror, believing, "Horror is all about what you don't know and what you think is about to happen or what you think you see or what you think you hear. I am trying to use that for us as much as possible. That was the goal from day one on this project."

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic-a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The special stars Gael García Bernal ("Mozart in the Jungle," "Y Tu Mama Tambien"), Laura Donnelly ("The Nevers," "Outlander") and Harriet Sansom Harris ("Licorice Pizza," "Hacks").

Listen to the new soundtrack here:



