Marvel Announces Spider-Man Animated Series For Disney Junior

According to Deadline, Marvel announced a new original preschool animated series for Disney Junior, titled Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, during Disney's D23 Expo. Set to debut in 2021, the series will be the first full-length Marvel series for Disney Junior.

This news comes during an interesting time for the Spider-Man franchise. This past week, Marvel chief Kevin Feige exited the Spider-Man franchise following a standoff between Sony and Marvel/Disney. This could result in the exiting of Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new children's series will follow Peter Parker, who is used to working solo, learning how to be a spider friend who works well with others. Together with his friends Miles Morales and Gwen AKA Ghost-Spider, they will team up with heroes such as Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel, to defeat evil foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends is executive produced by Alan Fine (Marvel's The Avengers), Joe Quesada (Marvel's Avengers Assemble), Dan Buckley (Marvel's Spider-Man), Cort Lane (Ultimate Spider-Man), and Eric Radomski (Marvel's Avengers Assemble); co-executive produced by Marsha Griffin, and supervising producer Harrison Wilcox. Alfred Gimeno serves as supervising animation producer, and Ashley Mendoza as story editor.

