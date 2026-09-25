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H.E.R. Opens Up About Her Real Identity and the Journey Behind It

The singer reflects on the path that led her to embrace her true self.

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H.E.R. sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a candid conversation about who she really is and the journey that brought her there. The segment gave Hudson and the studio audience a more personal side of the artist, moving beyond her music to explore the experiences that shaped her identity.

H.E.R. has built her career on more than vocal talent alone. In a prior appearance on the same show, she demonstrated her range across multiple instruments, giving audiences a firsthand look at her musicianship beyond songwriting and singing. That earlier segment highlighted a side of her artistry that often receives less attention than her performances, and this latest conversation continued to peel back layers of her public persona.

The discussion centered on H.E.R.'s personal evolution, with Hudson prompting her to speak openly about the path that shaped her sense of self. Rather than focusing solely on her musical output, the conversation gave viewers insight into the person behind the artist, addressing the journey that changed how she sees herself.

H.E.R.'s willingness to speak candidly about her identity added a reflective tone to the appearance, distinguishing it from her earlier instrumental showcase on the program. Read more about her previous visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where she demonstrated her range across various instruments.

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