Marion Cotillard to Receive Trophée des Arts at Plaza Hotel

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The Gala de L'Alliance New York will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at The Plaza Hotel, celebrating the enduring ties between the French speaking world and American culture. The evening begins with a cocktail reception, followed by a seated dinner and live auction in the Grand Ballroom, featuring cuisine from a lineup of chefs and the presentation of the Trophée de L'Alliance and Trophée des Arts awards. Marion Cotillard will receive the Trophée des Arts at the gala.

The celebration continues with an after-party in The Plaza's Palm Court, where guests can enjoy dancing and late-night refreshments.

Proceeds from the evening support L'Alliance's mission to promote French language and francophone culture through educational and artistic programming.

Pierre Donnersberg, Co-Chairman of Diot-Siaci Group, is the Trophée de L'Alliance recipient. Featured chefs include Daniel Boulud, award-winning chef and restaurateur, and Arnaud Lallement, three-Michelin-star chef and owner of L'Assiette Champenoise. Tara Khattar is providing creative direction, and Bilal Hamdad is the featured artist.

Following the Gala de L'Alliance New York, guests are invited to an after party in the Plaza Hotel's Palm Court and Terrace Room. The celebration continues with cocktails, late-night bites, and a DJ set by French producer Kungs, transforming the spaces into a dance floor.

The annual Gala de L'Alliance New York is L'Alliance's largest fundraising event, gathering more than 500 international guests to celebrate the honorees of the Trophée des Arts and Trophée de L'Alliance awards. Funds raised during the evening support L'Alliance New York's educational and artistic programming, which inspires and engages a wide range of audiences. The event, which is held under the patronage of the French Ambassador to the US and the French Consul General in New York City, kicks off with a cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by a seated dinner, live auction, and an afterparty.

Created in 1992, the Trophée des Arts award recognizes a distinguished artist or cultural icon who exemplifies L'Alliance New York's goal of cross-cultural exchange. The Trophée de L'Alliance (formerly Pilier d'Or) award, established in 2006, recognizes a leading business figure, diplomat, or philanthropist for outstanding contributions to the Francophone-American community. In 2022, a Featured Artist spotlight was added to the Gala; their artwork is displayed at and interwoven into the event. The art of gastronomy is also at the heart of the evening, thanks to the participation of acclaimed chefs each year such as Georges Blanc, Yannick Alléno or Dominique Crenn.

Key past Trophée des Arts recipients include actress Sofia Boutella, chef Alain Ducasse, actress Jane Fonda, painter and writer Françoise Gilot, actress Catherine Deneuve, and music producer Quincy Jones. Recent Trophée de L'Alliance awards were given to Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and former CEO of L'Oréal; Bruno Pavlovsky, President of CHANEL Fashion; Dominique Senequier, Founder & President of Ardian; and, in November 2025, hotelier and art collector Paddy McKillen.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 05 Hrs 46 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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