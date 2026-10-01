Video: Sherri Shepherd Celebrates Making History as ALADDIN's First Woman Genie
Shepherd shared, "More women, think outside the box—you can play the Genie!"
Emmy-winning talk show host, comedian, actress, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd will join the company of Aladdin on Broadway as the Genie for a limited run from Friday, October 16, 2026 through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
"I'm the first woman in the history of Aladdin on Broadway to play the Genie! Oh my goodness, now the little girls are going to be wearing a princess costume and a genie costume. And more women, think outside the box—you can play the Genie!" Watch the full interview!
Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest hits in Broadway history.
The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed over 22 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Japan.
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