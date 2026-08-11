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GENTLE MONSTER Teaser Trailer Starring Léa Seydoux Debuts Ahead of Netflix Release

The film follows concert pianist Lucy, played by Léa Seydoux, with music by Camille.

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GENTLE MONSTER Teaser Trailer Starring Léa Seydoux Debuts Ahead of Netflix Release

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for GENTLE MONSTER, a new film written and directed by Austrian filmmaker Marie Kreutzer. The film stars Léa Seydoux as concert pianist Lucy, alongside Laurence Rupp, Jella Haase, and Catherine Deneuve. GENTLE MONSTER is set to open in select theaters October 30 before arriving on Netflix November 18.

About Gentle Monster

Director: Marie Kreutzer

Writer: Marie Kreutzer

Producers: Alexander Gehr, Johanna Scherz

Executive Producers: Naomi Despres, Michèle Marshall, Nathanaël Karmitz, Fionnuala Jamison, Andrea Scarso, Timo Argillander, Kristina Börjeson, Sarah Nagel, Isabell Wiegand

Music by: Academy Award Winner Camille

Cast: Léa Seydoux, Laurence Rupp, Jella Haase, and Catherine Deneuve

From director and writer Marie Kreutzer (Corsage, Austria's entry for the 95th Academy Awards), Gentle Monster tells the story of concert pianist Lucy (Léa Seydoux), who has just relocated her family to a country house hoping to ease her husband Philip's (Laurence Rupp) severe burnout. Before they have a chance to set up their new home, an early morning police visit tears their life apart. Trapped between the man she loves and the fear of what he may have done, Lucy must face the situation alone as her world unravels. With a cast that includes Jella Haase alongside the legendary, Academy Award nominee Catherine Deneuve, Gentle Monster asks what we do when someone we love turns out to be someone we never really knew.

Kreutzer previously directed CORSAGE, which served as Austria's entry for the 95th Academy Awards. GENTLE MONSTER features music by Camille, an Academy Award winner, with Alexander Gehr and Johanna Scherz producing.

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