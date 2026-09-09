Mariah Carey Reveals Her Secret to Writing a Love Song on JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Mariah Carey used her time on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to pull back the curtain on her songwriting process, detailing what she considers her secret to writing a love song. The segment centered on Carey's craft rather than a promotional pitch, giving host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience insight into how the singer approaches one of the genre's most personal forms of songwriting.

Carey's appearance on the daytime program follows a previous visit to the show that drew significant attention. As reported by BroadwayWorld, Carey's surprise reveal as a guest on the show sent the studio audience into an audible, unfiltered reaction, with the moment built entirely around the crowd's recognition of the singer.

This latest segment shifted the focus from spectacle to substance, with Carey walking through the elements that go into constructing a love song rather than simply performing or promoting new material. The conversation gave viewers a window into her songwriting philosophy, a subject that has rarely been the centerpiece of her recent daytime television appearances.

The exchange added another chapter to Carey's relationship with THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, following her earlier surprise appearance that became a defining moment for the studio audience. Where that visit was framed around shock and reveal, this conversation gave Carey space to speak directly about her creative process as a songwriter.

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