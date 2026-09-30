 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Magnus Ferrell Performs ASLEEP TALKING on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The performance aired as part of the NBC late-night program's musical guest lineup.

By:



Magnus Ferrell brought his song "Asleep Talking" to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, appearing as the evening's musical guest on the NBC late-night program. The segment gave viewers a full performance of the track, presented on the show's stage for Fallon's studio and television audience.

The appearance centered entirely on the music, with Ferrell working through the song from start to finish without any interview breaks cutting into the set. The clip captures the arrangement as delivered live, offering a look at the track outside of a studio recording.

The episode featuring Ferrell's performance is also available to stream on Peacock, giving audiences another way to catch the segment beyond its initial broadcast airing.

The performance keeps its focus squarely on Ferrell and his band moving through "Asleep Talking," continuing THE TONIGHT SHOW's practice of giving musical guests a dedicated slot within the broadcast.

Recent Articles
Hailee Steinfeld Plays Don't Say the Same Thing Challenge on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Hailee Steinfeld Plays Don't Say the Same Thing Challenge on THE TONIGHT SHOW
9/30/2026
Justin Verlander Recalls Daughter's Surprise During His Final Game as a Player
Justin Verlander Recalls Daughter's Surprise During His Final Game as a Player
9/30/2026
Daniel Kaluuya Thought His Leicester Square Statue Was a Prank on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Daniel Kaluuya Thought His Leicester Square Statue Was a Prank on THE TONIGHT SHOW
9/30/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts