Justin Verlander Recalls Daughter's Surprise During His Final Game as a Player
The retired pitcher also talked about switching from playing to spectating at the ballpark.
Justin Verlander opened up about an emotional moment involving his daughter during his final game as a professional player, sharing the story during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Verlander walked host Jimmy Fallon through the surprise, describing how his daughter's presence during that last outing became one of the more personal moments of his career.
The conversation also touched on Verlander's transition away from the field now that he has retired. He spoke about the different experience of attending a baseball game purely as a spectator rather than as a participant, offering a perspective shaped by years spent on the mound rather than in the stands.
Verlander rounded out the appearance with anecdotes about his interactions with Yankees fans, giving Fallon's audience a lighter counterpoint to the more sentimental family story. The mix of the personal retirement moment with lighthearted fan encounters gave the segment a blend of reflection and humor.
The episode aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon's regular weeknight programming on NBC, with the full episode also available to stream on Peacock.
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