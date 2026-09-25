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Madonna's First VMAs Set in 23 Years Highlights TODAY's Awards Preview

Swift's video arrives days after she released four surprise tracks.

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NBC's Emilie Ikeda previewed Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards on TODAY, pointing to Madonna's return to the VMA stage for her first performance at the show in 23 years as one of the night's marquee moments. Ikeda's segment also flagged a tribute to Dolly Parton led by Kacey Musgraves, part of a lineup TODAY described as star-studded heading into the broadcast.

Also on the docket is Taylor Swift, who is set to debut the music video for her latest single, 'Patient Zero,' at the ceremony. The premiere follows Swift's early Friday release of four additional tracks, a surprise drop that came days after BroadwayWorld reported on GOOD MORNING AMERICA's reaction to the overnight release billed as part of 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore!'

The 'Patient Zero' rollout has already drawn attention beyond the song itself. A teaser for the video previously revealed that Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell would appear alongside Swift, and fans online noted the instrumental in the promo bore a resemblance to 'Wait For Me' from Hadestown, a similarity BroadwayWorld covered ahead of the single's release.

With the VMAs airing Sunday, the combination of Madonna's long-awaited return, the Parton tribute and Swift's video premiere gives the ceremony several distinct moments for viewers to watch beyond the usual award presentations, according to TODAY's preview.

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