MY BROTHER'S KILLER to Premiere on Investigation Discovery
Filmmaker Rachel Mason examines the unsolved case of Billy Newton with help from the LAPD, his family, and LGBTQ+ community members.
Investigation Discovery (ID) announced the December premiere of MY BROTHER'S KILLER, a documentary from filmmaker Rachel Mason (Circus of Books), and debuted the film's first-look trailer. Following a festival run that began with its official selection at the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival and earned the Best Documentary Jury Award at the Outshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival, the film continues festival premieres this month as part of the AFI Fest lineup, screening Saturday, October 24. Acquired by ID, MY BROTHER'S KILLER will make its television premiere Thursday, December 3 from 9-11PM ET/PT on ID and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
After Billy Newton was found murdered on October 29, 1990, his case was forgotten by most but haunted many: from the LAPD detectives first at the scene to his family in Wisconsin, fellow adult performers and LGBQT+ community members in West Hollywood – who were left wondering: who would want to harm someone as beloved as Billy? MY BROTHER'S KILLER follows filmmaker Rachel Mason as she investigates his case. Partnering with the LAPD, London's family and friends, as well as authors and podcasters Christopher Rice and Eric Shaw Quinn. The film shows how original assumptions, overlooked evidence, and new theories help find the missing puzzle pieces in order to get to the truth.
'From the moment we saw Rachel Mason's powerful film and finished processing the stunning revelations of its final moments, we knew we wanted to use our platform to bring this story to the widest possible audience. MY BROTHER'S KILLER chronicles how one man's tragic passing inspired a decades long pursuit of the truth and in doing so delivers a deeply moving portrait of Billy Newton and the underserved community that refused to let him be forgotten,' said Jason Sarlanis, President of ID.
Over the course of two-hours, MY BROTHER'S KILLER documents these efforts while examining the vibrant but dangerous landscape of the gay adult film industry in the 1990's within West Hollywood's LGBTQ+ community. The film ultimately leads to the shocking revelation of Newton's actual killer. Featuring poignant personal archival footage of Newton from his loved ones and friends, exclusive and intimate interviews with those closest to him, and a never-before-seen interview with his killer. MY BROTHER'S KILLER highlights how collective action and the strong bonds of community helped bring long delayed justice to one young man's heartbreaking case.
MY BROTHER'S KILLER is produced for Investigation Discovery by FutureClown Productions.
About Investigation Discovery (ID)
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