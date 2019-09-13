MURDER IN THE BAYOU Premieres Tonight on Showtime

Based on the New York Times Best Selling book from Ethan Brown, SHOWTIME's new five-part true crime docu-series MURDER IN THE BAYOU, from director Matthew Galkin, (Kevorkian) investigates the unsolved murders of eight women whose bodies were discovered in and around the town of Jennings in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana. The season premiere on Friday, September 13 at 9 PM ET/PT looks into the first murders between 2005 and 2007 when the bodies of four young women are found in drainage canals and on desolate back roads.

In examining the lives of the young female victims - and the violent sex and drug trade they were a part of - the series uncovers the secrets of this troubled town lurking just below the surface. These discoveries lead to even more shocking revelations in the "Jeff Davis 8" case, exposing corruption, bad actors and institutional injustices that have left the citizens of Jennings still searching for truth.

Watch the trailer below!

MURDER IN THE BAYOU is a Fairhaven and Motto Pictures production for SHOWTIME. Executive producers include Galkin, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn and Ethan Brown. Joshua Levine is a producer.





