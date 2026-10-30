MÖTLEY CRÜE Releases TOO FAST FOR LOVE 45th Anniversary Edition

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Mötley Crüe has released a newly remastered 45th Anniversary Edition of their debut album Too Fast For Love, via BMG.

One of the best debut albums of all time, Too Fast For Love was the first great Los Angeles hard rock album of the '80s, helping kick open the doors for that decade's fertile Hollywood rock scene, as well as the signing frenzy and imitators that followed. Originally self-released in November 1981 in a pressing of just 900 LPs on the band's own Leathür Records imprint, Too Fast For Love was a true DIY statement. Fueled by the Crüe's explosive live shows, the album quickly became a sought-after underground release and Elektra Records signed the band less than six months later.

With a retooled tracklist, a remixed and remastered version of Too Fast For Love was issued in August 1982. Lead single 'Live Wire' hit the airwaves and the classic music video coincided with the then-recent launch of MTV, which gave many hard rock fans their introduction to the Crüe. The band's punk attitude, glam-rock swagger, and explosive live presence quickly separated them from the pack. Too Fast For Love was certified PLATINUM in the US and GOLD in Canada and marked the band's first of many chart appearances, hitting #77 US, #17 UK Rock & Metal, #77 Scottish Albums, & #95 Swiss Albums. Opening track 'Live Wire' has been a cornerstone of the band's live set over the past 45 years and has found a new audience via high-energy, fast-paced uses in video games, TV shows, movies and commercials. The band's recent tour setlist also includes 'Too Fast For Love' and 'Take Me To The Top,' proving the enduring love from the fans for the album. The filth and fury of those tracks contrast with the more reflective 'On With The Show', 'Starry Eyes' and 'Merry-Go-Round,' showcasing the vast songwriting range behind the album.

The centerpiece of the 45th anniversary celebration is a limited edition deluxe box set that includes the 1981 Leathür Records version (which sells for thousands of dollars when one becomes available), the 1982 Elektra Records version, live recordings from the legendary Perkins Palace shows in 1982 (previewing tracks from 1983's epic Shout At The Devil), never-before-released 5-track 1LP featuring demos from the band's first-ever studio sessions from March 1981, replica demo cassette, replica 7' single, 100-page photo book, replica poster and more.

Too Fast For Love 45th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Contents

1LP Black Vinyl remastered 1981 Leathür Records 10-track version

1LP Black Vinyl remastered 1982 Elektra Records 9-track version

2LP Black Vinyl Rare live recording from the legendary Perkins Palace performances in 1982

1LP Black Vinyl first-ever studio session, March 1981

100-page book featuring rare and previously unpublished early-band photographs

Replica original demo cassette

Replica original 7-inch single

CD 1981 Leathür Records 10-track version

Replica Poster

Lyric Book

An ultra-limited, hand-numbered version with additional elements was made available exclusively at the Crüeseum and is already sold out. The Crüeseum offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Too Fast For Love box photo book with exclusive comments by early band photographer Don Adkins.

Standard Editions of Too Fast For Love are available on CD and LP, alongside physical retail-exclusive editions at Walmart (CD and LP), Independent Retail (LP), Amazon (LP) and Revolver (LP).

For the first time ever, Too Fast For Love (Leathür Records Version) is available on streaming services.

Too Fast For Love 45th Anniversary Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set Tracklist

1981 Leathür Records Version LP & CD (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A: 1. Live Wire

Side A: 2. Public Enemy #1

Side A: 3. Take Me To The Top

Side A: 4. Merry-Go-Round

Side A: 5. Piece Of Your Action

Side B: 1. Starry Eyes

Side B: 2. Stick To Your Guns

Side B: 3. Come On And Dance

Side B: 4. Too Fast For Love

Side B: 5. On With The Show

1982 Elektra Records Version

Side A: 1. Live Wire

Side A: 2. Come On And Dance

Side A: 3. Public Enemy #1

Side A: 4. Merry-Go-Round

Side A: 5. Take Me To The Top

Side B: 1. Piece Of Your Action

Side B: 2. Starry Eyes

Side B: 3. Too Fast For Love

Side B: 4. On With The Show

Live At Perkins Palace 1982 2LP Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A: 1. Take Me To The Top

Side A: 2. Looks That Kill

Side A: 3. Public Enemy #1

Side A: 4. Red Hot

Side B: 1. Starry Eyes

Side B: 2. Piece of Your Action

Side B: 3. Shout At The Devil

Side C: 1. Merry-Go-Round

Side C: 2. Running Wild In The Night

Side C: 3. Hotter Than Hell

Side D: 1. Live Wire

Side D: 2. Knock 'Em Dead, Kid

Side D: 3. Helter Skelter

March 1981 Demos Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A: 1. Nobody Knows What It's Like To Be Lonely

Side A: 2. Public Enemy #1

Side A: 3. Stick To Your Guns

Side B: 1. Take Me To The Top

Side B: 2. Tonight

Stick To Your Guns/Toast Of The Town 1981 7' Single Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A: 1. Stick To Your Guns

Side B: 1. Toast Of The Town

Original Demo Cassette 1981 Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A & B (Program Repeats On Both Sides): 1. Public Enemy #1

2. Take Me To The Top

3. Stick To Your Guns

4. Toast Of The Town

Also announced, Mötley Crüe has launched a YouTube Stations 24/7 live stream, featuring curated Crüe programming around the clock.

https://www.youtube.com/live/2qrlneeo9Kg

Mötley Crüe is heading back to Las Vegas next spring with Mötley Crüe At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, Carnival Of Sins in Sin City, an exclusive limited run of eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, running March 19 through April 3, 2027.

The band that pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency over a decade ago returns to the city following three previous sold-out residencies: Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City (2012), Evening In Hell (2013) and The Las Vegas Residency (2025).

With its fourth Las Vegas residency, Mötley Crüe brings the Carnival of Sins tour to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, one of Las Vegas' iconic venues. The run features visuals and a fan-voted setlist of hits—including songs returning to the stage for the first time in decades.

Mötley Crüe also announced that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of Mötley Crüe At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, Carnival Of Sins in Sin City, will be donated to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, a Las Vegas-based organization that provides thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada with wraparound support to help youth move into stable housing, grow and flourish.

Event Details

Mötley Crüe At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, Carnival Of Sins in Sin City

March 19 – April 3, 2027

All shows begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com/MotleyCrueVegas

March 2027: 19, 20, 24, 26, 27, 31

April 2027: 2, 3

June 9 - 12, 2027 — Sweden Rock Festival — Sölvesborg, Sweden

June 17 - 20, 2027 — Graspop — Dessel, Belgium

June 23 - 26, 2027 — Tons Of Rock 2027 — Oslo, Norway

Visit motley.com for updates.

About Mötley Crüe

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Mötley Crüe has commandeered the rock pantheon for 45 years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and has amassed 7 USA Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums, 8 Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum singles, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 GRAMMY nominations, 5 New York Times Best Selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a hit Netflix movie. The quartet has amassed nearly 10 billion streams and has over 9.5 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, Mötley Crüe has sold out countless tours around the world in front of millions of fans and pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold-out run in 2012. Hit songs, like 'Kickstart My Heart' and 'Home Sweet Home,' are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr., and KIA, and their music can be heard on hit TV shows like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, among others. The band's biography, The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, became a New York Times Best Seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 5 additional New York Times Best Selling books since. In 2019, Netflix premiered The Dirt, a biopic based on the bestselling book. Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 45 years into their career, wrapping up a two-year stadium world tour in late 2023. In 2024, the band ushered in a brand-new era, signing to Big Machine Records and releasing the single 'Dogs of War.' 2025 saw Mötley Crüe return to the Las Vegas Strip for the band's third Sin City residency - the first one since 2013 - with ten nights at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Mötley Crüe is celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2026, following a massive North American tour from July through September.

Photo Credit: Don Adkins









Photo Credit: Don Adkins

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