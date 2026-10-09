MÖTLEY CRÜE Releases Remastered Track From TOO FAST FOR LOVE Anniversary

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Mötley Crüe released a newly remastered version of 'Take Me To The Top (Leathür Records Version)' on all streaming services, from the special 45th Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set of their debut album Too Fast For Love, out October 30, via BMG. One of their Top 10 streaming tracks across their catalog, 'Take Me To The Top' returned to the band's setlist for the first time in 42 years during the recently completed 33-date The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins tour.

Too Fast For Love was the first great Los Angeles hard rock album of the '80s, helping kick open the doors for that decade's fertile Hollywood rock scene, as well as the signing frenzy and imitators that followed. Originally self-released in November 1981 in a pressing of just 900 LPs on the band's own Leathür Records imprint, Too Fast For Love was a true DIY statement. Fueled by the Crüe's explosive live shows, the album quickly became a sought-after underground release and Elektra Records signed the band less than six months later.

With a retooled tracklist, a remixed and remastered version of Too Fast For Love was issued in August 1982. Lead single 'Live Wire' hit the airwaves and the classic music video coincided with the then-recent launch of MTV, which gave many hard rock fans their introduction to the Crüe. The band's punk attitude, glam-rock swagger, and explosive live presence quickly separated them from the pack. Too Fast For Love was certified PLATINUM in the US and GOLD in Canada and marked the band's first of many chart appearances, hitting #77 US, #17 UK Rock & Metal, #77 Scottish Albums, & #95 Swiss Albums. Opening track 'Live Wire' has been a cornerstone of the band's live set over the past 45 years and has found a new audience via high-energy, fast-paced uses in video games, TV shows, movies and commercials. The band's recent tour setlist also includes 'Too Fast For Love' and 'Take Me To The Top' proving the enduring love from the fans for the album. The filth and fury of those tracks contrast with the more reflective 'On With The Show', 'Starry Eyes' and 'Merry-Go-Round,' showcasing the vast songwriting range behind the album.

The centerpiece of the 45th anniversary celebration is a limited edition deluxe box set that includes the 1981 Leathür Records version (which sells for thousands of dollars when one becomes available), the 1982 Elektra Records version, live recordings from the legendary Perkins Palace shows in 1982 (previewing tracks from 1983's epic Shout At The Devil), never-before-released 5-track 1LP featuring demos from the band's first-ever studio sessions from March 1981, replica demo cassette, replica 7' single, 100-page photo book, replica poster and more.

1981 Leathür Records Version (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A

1. Live Wire

2. Public Enemy #1

3. Take Me To The Top

4. Merry-Go-Round

5. Piece Of Your Action

Side B

1. Starry Eyes

2. Stick To Your Guns

3. Come On And Dance

4. Too Fast For Love

5. On With The Show

1982 Elektra Records Version

Side A

1. Live Wire

2. Come On And Dance

3. Public Enemy #1

4. Merry-Go-Round

5. Take Me To The Top

Side B

1. Piece Of Your Action

2. Starry Eyes

3. Too Fast For Love

4. On With The Show

Live At Perkins Palace 1982 2LP Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A

1. Take Me To The Top

2. Looks That Kill

3. Public Enemy #1

4. Red Hot

Side B

1. Starry Eyes

2. Piece of Your Action

3. Shout At The Devil

Side C

1. Merry-Go-Round

2. Running Wild In The Night

3. Hotter Than Hell

Side D

1. Live Wire

2. Knock 'Em Dead, Kid

3. Helter Skelter

March 1981 Demos Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A

1. Nobody Knows What It's Like To Be Lonely

2. Public Enemy #1

3. Stick To Your Guns

Side B

1. Take Me To The Top

2. Tonight

Stick To Your Guns/Toast Of The Town 1981 7' Single Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A

1. Stick To Your Guns

Side B

1. Toast Of The Town

Original Demo Cassette 1981 Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A & B (Program Repeats On Both Sides)

1. Public Enemy #1

2. Take Me To The Top

3. Stick To Your Guns

4. Toast Of The Town

Mötley Crüe recently completed The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins tour across North America. Their first full tour in three years spanned 33 cities and drew nearly half a million fans. The tour marked the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking 2006 Carnival Of Sins tour, featuring a reimagined show and updated setlist. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold was donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative to support students with hands-on programs in music and the arts.

About Mötley Crüe

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Mötley Crüe has commandeered the rock pantheon for 40+ years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and has amassed 7 USA Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums, 8 Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum singles, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 GRAMMY nominations, 5 New York Times Best Selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a hit Netflix movie. The quartet has amassed nearly 10 billion streams and has over 9.5 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, Mötley Crüe has sold out countless tours around the world in front of millions of fans and pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold-out run in 2012. Hit songs, like 'Kickstart My Heart' and 'Home Sweet Home,' are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr., and KIA, and their music can be heard on hit TV shows like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, among others. The band's biography, The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, became a New York Times Best Seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 5 additional New York Times Best Selling books since. In 2019, Netflix premiered The Dirt, a biopic based on the bestselling book. Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 43 years into their career, wrapping up a two-year stadium world tour in late 2023. In 2024, the band ushered in a brand-new era, signing to Big Machine Records and releasing the single 'Dogs of War.' 2025 saw Mötley Crüe return to the Las Vegas Strip for the band's third Sin City residency - the first one since 2013 - with ten nights at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Mötley Crüe is celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2026, following a massive North American tour from July through September.

For upcoming announcements, more information and tour dates visit motley.com.

Photo Credit: Don Adkins



Photo Credit: Don Adkins

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