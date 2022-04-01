MOVE ME to Play at Full Frame Doc and ReelAbilities Film Festivals

MOVE ME is the directorial debut of dancer / choreographer Kelsey Peterson. Co-directed by Daniel Klein, a former NYC / London chef (Bouchon, Craft, The Fat Duck) turned award-winning filmmaker and television creator who has created over 170 international short films. He is a founder of the acclaimed online documentary series The Perennial Plate, Executive Producer of PBS's Road Food (2022), director of the PBS series WEEKENDS WITH YANKEE (2019 - 2022), and producer of the Emmy nominated PBS series The Victory Garden's Edible Feast (2013).

After world premiering at the 2022 Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, MOVE ME will play the ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York, with additional festivals to be announced shortly. MOVE ME will have its U.S. broadcast premiere on the PBS / ITVS weekly series INDEPENDENT LENS in the winter of the 2022-2022 season.

Said Co-Director Kelsey Peterson, "I wanted to tell this story to bring healing, on many levels - to those of us who have lost things that defined us, to my beloved spinal cord injury community. I think this film works to shift a narrowed narrative about people with disabilities, and that means a lot to me. If this film - or my experience - can serve as a bridge to connect able-bodied people to the disability experience in a way that holds more empathy and accountability for making this world more inclusive and accessible, that would be an honor."

Said Co-Director Daniel Klein, "I feel like my role as Co-Director was to help Kelsey tell her story, and to help the audience have that same experience that I did: to love Kelsey, to see the strength in disability, and to look into our own lives to accept and fight the challenges we face."

The synopsis of Move Me discusses 27 year old Kelsey Peterson, who dove into Lake Superior, off the shores of Wisconsin, and emerged paralyzed. Now, the former dancer struggles to redefine who she is while adapting to life with a disability. At the intersection of acceptance and hope, Kelsey unexpectedly finds herself facing an opportunity to dance again, showing her a new path toward acceptance, all the while grappling with a decision to participate in a cutting-edge clinical trial that could bring her much-desired change - forcing her to evaluate the possibilities of her recovery, body and spirit.

In Move Me, a first-time filmmaker with a disability simultaneously takes the reins behind the scenes, while revealing her inner REVOLUTION through raw storytelling onscreen.

Kelsey Peterson, Co-Director / Producer

Kelsey was born in St. Paul, MN and raised in different parts of the state, both urban and rural. She received her BFA in Dance from the University of Montana in 2008, and later, her yoga teacher certification from CorePower Yoga. Her previous path was interrupted when she sustained a spinal cord injury in 2012 and became paralyzed from the chest down. But Kelsey continues to dance, now from a wheelchair. She is a dancer, choreographer, writer, and filmmaker. She currently serves as co-director, choreographer and dancer on A Cripple's Dance, a live music and dance production featuring inter-abled artists. As a first-time filmmaker, she finds that her choreographic background lends to the art of storytelling, which she leans on in her documentary film, Move Me. She enjoys using storytelling as a vehicle for healing and change.

Daniel Klein, Co-Director / Producer

Daniel was born in St. Paul, MN but grew up outside of London, England. After graduating from NYU, Daniel pursued a career in food and film. Daniel is the director and producer behind the two-time James Beard Award (2013,2014) winning online documentary series, The Perennial Plate. Daniel, a former chef (Bouchon, Craft, The Fat Duck), has created over 170 short films around the world (with tens of millions of views and 9 vimeo staff picks) as well as the Executive Producer of PBS's Road Food (2022), and Director on the PBS Series WEEKENDS WITH YANKEE (2019,20,22). He also produced the most recent season (and the relaunch) of the nationally syndicated PBS Series, The Victory Garden's Edible Feast (2013), for which the team was nominated for an Emmy. The Perennial Plate production arm has worked with such diverse clients as Conde Nast, American Express, Equal Exchange, Whole Foods and Capital One. Daniel has spoken on food and the importance of story at MAD, Harvard and at the United Nations.

Co-Directors: Kelsey Peterson, Daniel Klein

Producers: Kelsey Peterson, Daniel Klein, Madeline Brown

Executive Producers: Lois Vossen, Sally Jo Fifer, Joanna Rudnick

Cinematographer: Brennan Vance

Editor: Nico Bovat

For More Information:

Film Info: https://movemedoc.com

ReelAbilities Fest Film Info: https://reelabilities.org/newyork/film/move-me/

Full Frame Fest Film Info: https://www.fullframefest.org/film/move-me/