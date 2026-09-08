MOONSHINERS to Return With New Season on Discovery Channel

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America's favorite Appalachian distillers return in an all-new season of MOONSHINERS, premiering Tuesday, September 29 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

From the American Revolution through Prohibition, outlaw distillers have rebelled against taxes and government pressure, turning to the backwoods to survive hard times and economic strain. Now, farmers face unsold grain, overflowing silos, and stalled exports. This season, Appalachian distillers fire up their stills early, turning surplus crops into tax- and tariff-free liquor and moving their shine across counties and international borders, proving that the rebellious spirit of America's founding still flows strong.

In the premiere episode, Tim and Tickle embrace their outlaw heritage in Culpeper County, Virginia, as they take on a $70,000 order for corn whiskey from thirsty Canadian customers seeking tariff-free American liquor. In Haywood County, North Carolina, Mike and Jerry set up shop a month early to produce a whopping $40,000 order for a high-proof strawberry-jalapeño brandy. Meanwhile, Tennessee legends Mark and Digger score a deal on 20,000 bushels of corn but face a race against the clock to empty it before the farmer needs his silos back.

As alliances crumble under pressure and turf battles push neighbors to the brink, the backwoods' distillers take bigger risks to protect their craft, their way of life, and a rebellious tradition as old as America itself.

Audiences can follow the conversation on social media with #Moonshiners, and follow Discovery on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok for more updates.

MOONSHINERS is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment.

About Discovery Channel

Across every platform, Discovery Channel is dedicated to connecting audiences who have a passion for adventure and crave a connection to the world around them. Popular series including Deadliest Catch, Expedition Unknown, Naked and Afraid and Gold Rush, along with Shark Week, the annual tentpole programming event, serve as trusted portals that transport viewers directly into thrilling, real, high stakes moments. Through smart, authentic characters whose stories inform and inspire, Discovery celebrates the men and women who will stop at nothing to explore new spaces and achieve their dreams. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

Discovery Channel is part of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products which also include: Discovery Channel, HBO Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Discovery Turbo, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

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