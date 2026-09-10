MIRÓ QUARTET to Return to Carnegie Hall for 2026-2027 Season

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Miró Quartet has announced highlights of its 2026-2027 season, which includes a return to The Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall and joint performances with the Isidore String Quartet at Yale University and Music Mondays in New York City. Praised for musicianship that 'radiates familiarity with the music beyond the notes' (The Strad), the Miró Quartet has distinguished itself for more than 30 years as one of America's most acclaimed string quartets. In its three decades of performance, the Austin-based ensemble has brought its signature warmth and virtuosity to leading concert stages and festivals worldwide, as well as a dozen acclaimed recordings.

Among the highlights of its 2026-2027 season, the Miró Quartet returns to The Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall and combines with the Isidore String Quartet for performances at Music Mondays in New York City and the Oneppo Chamber Music Series at Yale University. They perform programs with acclaimed clarinetist David Shifrin at the Mary Anne Rennolds Chamber Concert Series in Richmond, VA, and Fontana Chamber Arts in Kalamazoo, MI. The season also brings them to performances at Music in the Vineyards in Napa, CA; Feldman Chamber Music Society in Norfolk, VA; Chamber Music Society Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA; Chamber Music Society of Little Rock in Little Rock, AR; Howland Chamber Music Circle in Beacon, NY; Bridgehampton Chamber Music in Bridgehampton, NY; Saint Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, IN; Ensemble Music Society in Indianapolis, IN; Chamber Music Monterey Bay in Carmel, CA; Chamber Music Marin in Mill Valley, CA; International Classical Concerts in La Quinta, CA; Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville, MD; and Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, NY.

The quartet begins its season off a string of summer 2026 music festivals including Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival in Florida, Toronto Summer Music, Newburyport Chamber Music Festival in Massachusetts, and Music in the Vineyards in California, plus appearances at the Austin Chamber Music Center and the McGill International String Quartet Academy in Montreal, Canada.

Beginning the 2026-2027 season with a string of concerts in Virginia, Miró first performs on September 13, 2026 with clarinetist David Shifrin as part of the Mary Anne Rennolds Chamber Concert Series at the W. E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts in Richmond, VA. After opening the program with Haydn's Quartet in D major, the quartet will be joined by Shifrin for Alan Shulman's Rendezvous with Benny, Benny Goodman's Swing Arrangements by David Schiff, and Mozart's Clarinet Quintet in A major.

They go on to a performance at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, VA, presented by the Feldman Chamber Music Society on September 14, 2026. The program features Haydn's Quartet in D major, Webern's Langsamer Satz, and Dvořák's String Quartet in F major, 'American', along with Entr'acte by frequent Miró collaborator Caroline Shaw. They reprise the program of Haydn, Shaw, Webern, and Dvořák on September 15, 2026 at the Hennage Auditorium in Williamsburg, VA, presented by Chamber Music Society Williamsburg.

On September 17, 2026, the quartet makes an appearance at the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock (Arkansas), performing a program of Haydn's Quartet in D major, Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte, Webern's Langsamer Satz, and Schubert's String Quartet in G major.

They perform at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, NY, on September 20, 2026, in a program to feature Haydn's Quartet in D major, Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte, Webern's Langsamer Satz, and Dvořák's String Quartet in F major, 'American'.

On October 23, 2026, the Miró Quartet returns to The Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall. Caroline Shaw – holder of Carnegie Hall's 2026–2027 Debs Composer's Chair – is again represented on the program through her work Entr'acte, which will be paired with Webern's Langsamer Satz and two works by Schubert: his String Quartet in G major as well as his Quartet in C minor, 'Quartettsatz'.

They go on to perform at the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival in Bridgehampton, NY on October 24, 2026, performing Schubert's Quartet in C minor, 'Quartettsatz', Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte, and Schubert's String Quartet in G major.

The quartet is joined for the second time this season by clarinetist David Shifrin on November 20, 2026, as they perform a concert presented by Fontana Chamber Arts in Kalamazoo, MI. The quartet opens the program with Haydn's Quartet in D major, before being joined by Shifrin for Alan Shulman's Rendezvous for Clarinet and Strings, Benny Goodman's Swing Arrangements by David Schiff, and Mozart's Clarinet Quintet in A major.

On December 1, 2026, the quartet appears at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, a historic church and monastery in St. Meinrad, IN. The program includes key works from acclaimed Miró albums – Kevin Puts's Home, from their 2024 GRAMMY-nominated album of the same name, and Ginastera's String Quartet No. 2, from their 2025 album of the composer's complete quartets – along with Puccini's work Chrysanthemums and Haydn's Quartet in D major.

They reprise the same program of Haydn, Puts, Puccini, and Ginastera on December 2, 2026 with the Ensemble Music Society in Indianapolis, IN, and again on December 5, 2026 at Chamber Music Monterey Bay in Carmel, CA.

The quartet goes on to a performance at Chamber Music Marin in Mill Valley, CA on December 6, 2026, performing Webern's Langsamer Satz along with Kevin Puts's Home and Schubert's String Quartet in G major.

Among the highlights of their 2027 schedule, Miró appears at Music Mondays at the Advent Lutheran Church in New York City on March 22, 2027, and at the Oneppo Chamber Music Series at Yale University in New Haven, CT on March 23, 2027, both of which feature combined performances with the Isidore String Quartet of Mendelssohn's String Octet. The Music Mondays program also includes Schubert's Quartettsatz, Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte, and Webern's Langsamer Satz.

On May 2, 2027, the quartet is joined by violinist Jennifer Frautschi and mezzo-soprano Nikola Printz for an encore performance of Intonations: Songs from the Violins of Hope, the powerful 2020 song cycle commissioned by Music at Kohl Mansion from GRAMMY Award–winning composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer. Inspired by a remarkable collection of restored Holocaust-era instruments, the powerful work gives voice to stories of resilience, remembrance, and hope in this performance on the eve of Yom HaShoah, a time of Holocaust remembrance. The program also includes Beethoven's String Quartet No. 16 in F Major and Kevin Puts's Home.

In further scheduled performances for 2027, the quartet appears at International Classical Concerts in La Quinta, CA, on January 23, 2027; Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville, MD on January 31, 2027; and Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, NY on August 1, 2027.

Miró Quartet 2026-2027 Season Calendar

Sunday, September 13, 2026 — Mary Anne Rennolds Chamber Concert Series, W. E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts, Richmond, VA. Link: arts.vcu.edu/event/miro-quartet-with-david-shifrin-clarinet/. Program: Haydn – Quartet in D major, Op. 71, No. 2; Alan Shulman – Rendezvous with Benny; Benny Goodman – Swing Arrangements by David Schiff; Mozart – Clarinet Quintet in A major, K. 581. David Shifrin, clarinet.

Monday, September 14, 2026 — Feldman Chamber Music Society, Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk, VA. Link: www.feldmanchambermusic.org/miro-quartet-september-14-2026/. Program: Haydn – Quartet in D major, Op. 71, No. 2; Caroline Shaw – Entr'acte; Webern – Langsamer Satz; Dvořák – String Quartet in F major, Op. 96, 'American'.

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 — Chamber Music Society Williamsburg, Hennage Auditorium, Williamsburg, VA. Link: chambermusicwilliamsburg.org/miro-quartet-september-15-2026/. Program: Haydn – Quartet in D major, Op. 71, No. 2; Caroline Shaw – Entr'acte; Webern – Langsamer Satz; Dvořák – String Quartet in F major, Op. 96, 'American'.

Thursday, September 17, 2026 — Chamber Music Society of Little Rock, Little Rock, AR. Link: chambermusiclr.com/miro-quartet. Program: Haydn – Quartet in D major, Op. 71, No. 2; Caroline Shaw – Entr'acte; Webern – Langsamer Satz; Schubert – String Quartet in G major, D. 887.

Sunday, September 20, 2026 — Howland Chamber Music Circle, Howland Cultural Center, Beacon, NY. Link: howlandmusic.org/events/miro-quartet/. Program: Haydn – Quartet in D major, Op. 71, No. 2; Caroline Shaw – Entr'acte; Webern – Langsamer Satz; Dvořák – String Quartet in F major, Op. 96, 'American'.

Friday, October 23, 2026 — The Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall, New York, NY. Link: www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2026/10/23/Miro-Quartet-0730PM. Program: Schubert – Quartet in C minor, D. 703, 'Quartettsatz'; Caroline Shaw – Entr'acte; Webern – Langsamer Satz; Schubert – String Quartet in G major, D. 887.

Saturday, October 24, 2026 — Bridgehampton Chamber Music, Bridgehampton, NY. Link: ci.ovationtix.com/36985/production/1285512. Program: Schubert – Quartet in C minor, D. 703, 'Quartettsatz'; Caroline Shaw – Entr'acte; Schubert – String Quartet in G major, D. 887.

Friday, November 20, 2026 — Fontana Chamber Arts, Kalamazoo, MI. Link: www.fontanamusic.org/event/david-shifrin-miro-quartet/. Program: Haydn – Quartet in D major, Op. 71, No. 2; Alan Shulman – Rendezvous for Clarinet and Strings (1946); Benny Goodman – Swing Arrangements by David Schiff; Mozart – Clarinet Quintet in A major, K. 581. David Shifrin, clarinet.

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 — Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN. Link: www.saintmeinrad.org/visit-us/cultural-events/. Program: Haydn – Quartet in D major, Op. 71, No. 2; Kevin Puts – Home; Puccini – Chrysanthemums; Ginastera – String Quartet No. 2, Op. 26.

Wednesday, December 2, 2026 — Ensemble Music Society, Indianapolis, IN. Link: ensemblemusic.org/20262027-season/miroquartet. Program: Haydn – Quartet in D major, Op. 71, No. 2; Kevin Puts – Home; Puccini – Chrysanthemums; Ginastera – String Quartet No. 2, Op. 26.

Saturday, December 5, 2026 — Chamber Music Monterey Bay, Carmel, CA. Link: arts4mc.org/event/miro-quartet-chamber-music-monterey-bay/. Program: Haydn – Quartet in D major, Op. 71, No. 2; Kevin Puts – Home; Puccini – Chrysanthemums; Ginastera – String Quartet No. 2, Op. 26.

Sunday, December 6, 2026 — Chamber Music Marin, Mill Valley, CA. Link: www.chambermusicmarin.org/concert-season. Program: Webern – Langsamer Satz; Kevin Puts – Home; Schubert – String Quartet in G major, D. 887.

Saturday, January 23, 2027 — International Classical Concerts, La Quinta, CA. Link: internationalclassicalconcerts.com/.

Sunday, January 31, 2027 — Bender JCC-GW, Rockville, MD. Link: www.benderjccgw.org/calendar/polinger-artists-of-excellence-concert-the-miro-quartet/.

Monday, March 22, 2027 — Music Mondays, New York, NY. Link: www.musicmondays.org/march-2027. Program: Schubert – Quartettsatz, D. 703; Caroline Shaw – Entr'acte; Webern – Langsamer Satz; Mendelssohn – Octet, op. 20. Isidore String Quartet.

Tuesday, March 23, 2027 — Oneppo Chamber Music Series, Yale University, New Haven, CT. Link: music-tickets.yale.edu/27181. Program: Mendelssohn – Octet, op. 20. Isidore String Quartet.

Sunday, May 2, 2027 — Music at Kohl Mansion, Kohl Mansion, Burlingame, CA. Link: musicatkohl.org/miro-quartet-2027-5-2/. Program: Beethoven – String Quartet No. 16 in F Major, Op. 135; Kevin Puts – Home; Jake Heggie/Gene Scheer – Intonations: Songs from the Violins of Hope. Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Nikola Printz, mezzo-soprano.

Sunday, August 1, 2027 — Maverick Concerts, Woodstock, NY.

About Miró Quartet

The two-time GRAMMY-nominated Miró Quartet is one of America's most celebrated string quartets, praised as 'furiously committed' by The New Yorker and recognized for its 'exceptional tonal focus and interpretive intensity' by the Cleveland Plain Dealer. In more than 30 years as a performing and recording ensemble, the quartet has appeared on the world's most prestigious concert stages, earning accolades from critics and audiences alike. Based in Austin, TX, and thriving on the area's storied music scene, the quartet takes pride in finding new ways to communicate with audiences of all backgrounds while cultivating the longstanding tradition of chamber music. Since 2003, Miró has served as the quartet-in-residence at the University of Texas at Austin, Sarah and Ernest Butler School of Music.

The quartet celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025, with highlights including a series of concerts during Homecoming festivities at Oberlin College, where the group was formed. Other recent projects include a touring and recording project with pianist Lara Downes titled Here on Earth, featuring musical depictions of the planet, its evolution, and the lives of its inhabitants; the premiere of a new version of Kevin Puts' Credo with the Naples Philharmonic; and collaborations with composers Steven Banks, Tamar-Kali, and Gabriel Kahane; as well as soprano Karen Slack and the Isidore String Quartet.

The Miró Quartet's two newest albums, both released in 2025 on PENTATONE, have earned broad acclaim. On the quartet's holiday album Hearth, The Times (UK) wrote that 'the ear is tickled and the heart touched by the ingenuity and virtuosity abundantly on display.' Miró's July 2025 recording of Ginastera's complete String Quartets was lauded by Gramophone as 'the most technically polished accounts yet of these extraordinary works … a stunning achievement.'

Among its many previous recordings for a variety of global labels, the quartet was nominated for a 2024 GRAMMY Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for its album Home (PENTATONE, 2024), featuring two new commissions by Kevin Puts and Caroline Shaw, as well as works by George Walker and Samuel Barber. The group was nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY Award for Best Choral Performance for House of Belonging, created in collaboration with Austin-based choral group Conspirare. They recently produced an Emmy Award–winning audiovisual multimedia project titled Transcendence, a documentary centered around a performance of Franz Schubert's Quartet in G Major on rare Stradivarius instruments, available on livestream, CD, and Blu-ray.

Formed in 1995, the Miró Quartet has been awarded first prize at several national and international competitions, including the Banff International String Quartet Competition and the Naumburg Chamber Music Competition. Deeply committed to music education, members of the quartet have given masterclasses at universities and conservatories throughout the world. In 2005, the quartet became the first ensemble ever to be awarded the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant.

The Miró Quartet took its name and inspiration from the Spanish artist Joan Miró, whose Surrealist works – with subject matter drawn from the realm of memory, dreams, and imaginative fantasy – are some of the most groundbreaking, influential, and admired of the 20th century. Visit miroquartet.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Dagnushka



Photo Credit: Dagnushka

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...