MICKEY MOUSE CLUBHOUSE+ Season 2 Trailer and Key Art Released
The Emmy Award-winning series marks its 20th anniversary with new clubhouses, holiday celebrations, and a summer full-length special.
Disney has released the official trailer and key art for 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+' season 2, a continuation of the Emmy Award-winning original series, which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. The new season welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the Clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. The second season is set to premiere September 30 on Disney Jr., streaming next day on Disney+.
The second season features the debut of Goofy and Daisy's very own clubhouses, holiday celebrations, and culminates in a themed Summer full-length special, with all-new music, a unique toy line, and special guest star appearances.
About Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Disney Jr.'s Emmy Award-winning series 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse' has been delighting preschool audiences and their families since it originally premiered in 2006. The series, which introduces the rich heritage of beloved classic Disney characters like Mickey and his pals to a whole new generation, is still breaking records today. Combined with the new 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+,' the series continues to be a top 5 most watched streaming series for preschoolers.
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