MICKEY MOUSE CLUBHOUSE+ Season 2 Trailer and Key Art Released

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Disney has released the official trailer and key art for 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+' season 2, a continuation of the Emmy Award-winning original series, which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. The new season welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the Clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. The second season is set to premiere September 30 on Disney Jr., streaming next day on Disney+.

The second season features the debut of Goofy and Daisy's very own clubhouses, holiday celebrations, and culminates in a themed Summer full-length special, with all-new music, a unique toy line, and special guest star appearances.

About Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Disney Jr.'s Emmy Award-winning series 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse' has been delighting preschool audiences and their families since it originally premiered in 2006. The series, which introduces the rich heritage of beloved classic Disney characters like Mickey and his pals to a whole new generation, is still breaking records today. Combined with the new 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+,' the series continues to be a top 5 most watched streaming series for preschoolers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 02 Hrs 48 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link