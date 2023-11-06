MI Filmed 'THAT'S FUNNY' Opens With Red Carpet Premiere In Flint This December

Alex Grossman, award-winning filmmaker, stand-up comedian, and actor brings the new film That's Funny to life. Grossman, who was born in Flint Michigan created this film about a middle-aged man who craves fame as a comedian to the point where he misses out on the beautiful moments life has to offer. That's Funny which was filmed throughout Michigan – in Flint, Hartwood Pines, Boyne City, and Charlevoix – also includes a large supporting cast with Michigan ties.

The film will be available on streaming platforms beginning November 17, 2023 and will premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Michigan on December 7, 2023 before opening at select theaters in Michigan for a one-night-only event. Screenings will include an audience introduction by director Alex Grossman as well as a Q&A following the film with Grossman.

Flint Premiere

The Red Carpet Premiere at the Capitol Theatre will include appearances by Flint natives and stars of the film, Alex Grossman and Ben Cain. They will be joined by Mike Ramsdell (producer) and Stephen Smith (cinematographer) who were also native to Flint. The Q&A following the screening will be moderated by Martin Jennings, Grossman and Cain's acting teacher from Flint Central High School. The historic 1,500 seat Capitol Theatre is located at 140 E. 2nd Street in Flint Michigan.

Schedule of Screenings

Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Capitol Theatre – Flint, Michigan

Special Guests: Alex Grossman, Ben Cain, Mike Ramsdell, Stephen Smith and Martin Jennings

Friday, December 8, 2023 – State Theater – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Special Guests: Alex Grossman and Nicole Forester, and Jim Burnstein (University of Michigan Director

of Screenwriting Program).

Saturday, December 9, 2023 – MJR Cinema – Troy, Michigan

Special Guest: Alex Grossman and Chuck Meehan (Detroit based creative advertising director)

Sunday, December 10, 2023 – Maple Art Theater – Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Special Guest: Alex Grossman

Monday, December 11, 2023 – Celebration Cinema! – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Special Guest: Alex Grossman

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Goodrich Kalamazoo – Kalamazoo, Michigan

Special Guest: Alex Grossman

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Farmington Civic Theater – Farmington, Michigan

Special Guest: Alex Grossman

Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Goodrich Holland 7 – Goodrich, Michigan

Special Guest: Alex Grossman

“That's Funny” will be available on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play and VUDU beginning on Friday, November 17, 2023.

To learn more and to purchase tickets visit www.ThatsFunnyMovie.com

ABOUT “THAT'S FUNNY”

From filmmaker Alex Grossman, “That's Funny” centers around a middle-aged man so driven to realize his dream of becoming a comedian, he's missing out on all the beautiful moments already before him. On his journey of transformation, he returns to the competitive world of stand-up comedy that takes him from Los Angeles to his hometown of Flint, Michigan. With humor and vulnerability, ultimately both his act and perspective evolve as he realizes the present moment is the best place to be.

“That's Funny” stars Grossman, who wrote and directed, and co-stars Ben Cain. Distributed by Good Deed Entertainment, the film will be available on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play and VUDU beginning on Friday, November 17, 2023 and in select theaters beginning Thursday, December 7, 2023.

ABOUT THE CAST & CREW

Alex Grossman (Alex)

Born in Flint, Michigan Grossman attended the University of Michigan where he graduated with a B.A. in English. His writing career began in San Francisco, where he worked as an award-winning copywriter at shops like Butler, Shine & Stern and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. After a decade of creating award-winning work for brands like E*Trade, eBay, and Got Milk?, Grossman pivoted to commercial directing and made a name for himself in the comedy space, directing humorous work for brands including Dodge, Jollibee, and Jagermeister. He is also a stand-up comedian who's performed gigs around the country at places like The World Famous Comedy Store and Stand-Up NY. Additionally, his first feature film, Hickey, which he wrote and directed is a coming-of-age comedy that premiered at SXSW in 2016.

Ben Cain (Ben)

Ben is a native to Flint, Michigan and has been long-time friend with Grossman. He is known for his acting roles in the television series Cruel Summer, Bel-Air, and Animal Kingdom.

Nicole Forester (Erin)

Nicole is a native to Ann Arbor, Michigan. She is known for her roles in films like Jack Reacher, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and television shows as Maggie Zajac in Boss and Christie in Chicago Fire.

Michael Ramsdell (Producer)

A native to Flint, Michigan, Ramsdell has produced films like When Elephants Fight, The Anatomy of Hate, Ukweli, and Montclair.

Stephen Smith (Cinematographer)

Stephen was born in Flint, Michigan and has had a passion for art and technology since a young age. He attended Design School in New York and at the University of Michigan. Currently Stephen works as a DP and Director and owns Digital Alchemy Films.