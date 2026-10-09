MATCHBOX THE MOVIE Soundtrack Released by Lakeshore Records
Composer Alex Belcher provides an orchestral score for the Skydance Media and Mattel Films production.
Lakeshore Records has released Matchbox the Movie—Soundtrack from the Apple Original Film digitally as of October 9, with music by composer Alex Belcher (Citadel). Belcher creates an orchestral backdrop that is at once thunderous and emotive, providing a vivid backdrop to the comedy thriller based on the Mattel die cast toy car. Matchbox the Movie, produced by Skydance Media and Mattel Films and starring John Cena, is streaming now on Apple TV.
When a group of former childhood friends reconnect, their reunion takes a wild turn as they stumble upon a dangerous international plot—and must save the world.
The soundtrack can be streamed at https://orcd.co/matchboxthemovie.
Tracklist
01. Smalley
02. The Matchbox Gang
03. Desert Chase
04. The Cargo Arrives
05. Sad Discovery
06. Funeral for a Friend
07. Electrodes
08. Strap In!
09. Rooftop Reveal
10. Hospital Dust Up
11. Ambulance Chasers
12. Basic Chemistry
13. Marketplace Melee
14. To The Plane!
15. Inside The Box
16. Alpha Male Stuff
17. Go Home
18. I Don't Take Sides
19. Malice in the Palace
20. Man Down
21. We're With You
22. The Gang's All Here
23. Let the Convoy Commence
24. Charmaine Takes Aim
25. Choppa Down
26. Dropped My Gun
27. Enjoy Your Retirement
28. That Was Insane
29. Track it Down
30. Spy Stuff
31. Bridge Chase
32. Whirlybird Tussle
33. (Not) The Right Moment
34. We Did It
35. Saying Goodbye
36. It's Never Just a Car
37. Workin' For A Livin' - Marcus King
About Alex Belcher
Alex Belcher is a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, best known for his work as a film/TV composer. He has scored some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters in recent years. Born in Kentucky, Alex has lived and worked in London, Los Angeles, and now calls Nashville home, where he has quickly integrated himself into the songwriting community.
Alex attended Belmont University and Berklee College of Music before working at Hans Zimmer's Remote Control Productions, where he learned to use his background in music composition and production to help filmmakers tell their stories. A frequent collaborator with The Russo Brothers' AGBO Productions, Alex quickly made a name for himself with his wide ranging scores for film and TV. His music is influenced by various genres including classical, country, americana, jazz, classic hollywood, alongside some of his favorite artists, Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell. Some of his recent projects include Apple's Matchbox, Netflix's Extraction franchise, and Amazon's Citadel series. Earlier in his career, Alex wrote additional music for major Hollywood blockbusters such as Captain America: Civil War, Captain Phillips, The Kinsmen, and Jack Reacher franchises, among many more.
About Lakeshore Records
Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.
For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com.
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