MATCHBOX THE MOVIE Soundtrack Released by Lakeshore Records

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Lakeshore Records has released Matchbox the Movie—Soundtrack from the Apple Original Film digitally as of October 9, with music by composer Alex Belcher (Citadel). Belcher creates an orchestral backdrop that is at once thunderous and emotive, providing a vivid backdrop to the comedy thriller based on the Mattel die cast toy car. Matchbox the Movie, produced by Skydance Media and Mattel Films and starring John Cena, is streaming now on Apple TV.

When a group of former childhood friends reconnect, their reunion takes a wild turn as they stumble upon a dangerous international plot—and must save the world.

The soundtrack can be streamed at https://orcd.co/matchboxthemovie.

Tracklist

01. Smalley

02. The Matchbox Gang

03. Desert Chase

04. The Cargo Arrives

05. Sad Discovery

06. Funeral for a Friend

07. Electrodes

08. Strap In!

09. Rooftop Reveal

10. Hospital Dust Up

11. Ambulance Chasers

12. Basic Chemistry

13. Marketplace Melee

14. To The Plane!

15. Inside The Box

16. Alpha Male Stuff

17. Go Home

18. I Don't Take Sides

19. Malice in the Palace

20. Man Down

21. We're With You

22. The Gang's All Here

23. Let the Convoy Commence

24. Charmaine Takes Aim

25. Choppa Down

26. Dropped My Gun

27. Enjoy Your Retirement

28. That Was Insane

29. Track it Down

30. Spy Stuff

31. Bridge Chase

32. Whirlybird Tussle

33. (Not) The Right Moment

34. We Did It

35. Saying Goodbye

36. It's Never Just a Car

37. Workin' For A Livin' - Marcus King

About Alex Belcher

Alex Belcher is a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, best known for his work as a film/TV composer. He has scored some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters in recent years. Born in Kentucky, Alex has lived and worked in London, Los Angeles, and now calls Nashville home, where he has quickly integrated himself into the songwriting community.

Alex attended Belmont University and Berklee College of Music before working at Hans Zimmer's Remote Control Productions, where he learned to use his background in music composition and production to help filmmakers tell their stories. A frequent collaborator with The Russo Brothers' AGBO Productions, Alex quickly made a name for himself with his wide ranging scores for film and TV. His music is influenced by various genres including classical, country, americana, jazz, classic hollywood, alongside some of his favorite artists, Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell. Some of his recent projects include Apple's Matchbox, Netflix's Extraction franchise, and Amazon's Citadel series. Earlier in his career, Alex wrote additional music for major Hollywood blockbusters such as Captain America: Civil War, Captain Phillips, The Kinsmen, and Jack Reacher franchises, among many more.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com.

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