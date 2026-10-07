MATCHBOX THE MOVIE World Premiere Footage Available on EPK.tv
The Mattel toy-inspired action film stars John Cena as an undercover CIA agent who reunites childhood friends in a globetrotting adventure.
Apple Original Films hosted the world premiere event for its action film 'Matchbox The Movie' at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. The film stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris and Arturo Castro. 'Matchbox The Movie' will premiere globally on Apple TV on Friday, October 9, 2026.
Inspired by the iconic Mattel toys, 'Matchbox The Movie' is an action-packed, globetrotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (John Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world.
World premiere footage, film clips and soundbites from the event are now available on EPK.tv.
Credits
Directors: Sam Hargrave
Cast: John Cena, Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp
Writers: David Coggeshall
Producers: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Robbie Brenner, Ynon Kreiz, Jules Daly
Executive Producers: Sam Hargrave, Patrick Newall, Elizabeth Bassin
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