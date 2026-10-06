Jessica Biel Details Learning Intense Vehicle Stunts for MATCHBOX: THE MOVIE

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Jessica Biel sat down with host Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about the physical demands of her role in Matchbox: The Movie, describing the process of learning intense vehicle stunts for the production. The conversation also touched on lighter personal territory, including ski trips Biel has taken with her family.

Biel used part of the appearance to look back on her early career, reminiscing about her audition for 7th Heaven, the series that launched her onto television screens. The segment gave Meyers and viewers a window into how far back her acting path stretches, pairing that memory with details from her current stunt-heavy film work.

Matchbox: The Movie has also brought other cast members into the spotlight recently. John Cena, who stars in the film as Sean, an undercover CIA agent whose return to his hometown pulls childhood friends into an international mission, discussed his own experience confronting a fear of heights during the production's stunt work in a separate appearance. Biel is part of the same ensemble cast, which includes Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Arturo Castro, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Golshifteh Farahani and Danai Gurira.

The film premiered on Apple TV, following the release of its trailer. John Cena previously discussed his own stunt work and the nostalgia behind the film's die-cast toy car origins in a related appearance.

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