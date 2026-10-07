John Cena Reflects on 17 WWE Titles and MATCHBOX Stunt Work

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John Cena sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to mark a milestone of his own, noting that the appearance was his 17th time on the show, a number he tied to his 17 WWE championship victories. Cena brought along a WWE Championship belt as a surprise for Fallon during the conversation, tying his wrestling legacy directly into the late-night visit.

The discussion moved into Cena's film work, where he talked about performing his own stunts for Matchbox The Movie. He connected the project to a nostalgic childhood memory, recalling his early days playing with Matchbox cars long before signing on to the film. Cena also spoke candidly about his fear of heights, a detail that added a personal note to the conversation about his stunt work on the project.

The appearance gave Fallon's audience a mix of Cena's wrestling background and his transition into film work, with the championship belt moment serving as a direct callback to his WWE career inside the talk-show format. Cena's account of balancing his fear of heights with physically demanding stunt sequences offered a specific look at what the production required of him.

The sit-down rounded out with Cena reflecting on how a simple toy from his youth eventually led to a feature film role, giving viewers a through-line from his childhood memory to his current work in Matchbox The Movie.

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