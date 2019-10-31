Loïc Nottet Releases Short Musical Film CANDY

You may not yet have heard of 23 year-old Belgium Pop artist, hyphenate Loïc Nottet (pronounced Low-eek No-tay), but that's about to change.

Loïc Nottet was a contestant on the "Voice Belgique" at 19, represented Belgium in the Eurovision competition and won the French version of "Dancing with the Stars."

Sony Music Entertainment released his first album, "Selfocracy" in 2017, which went platinum in Belgium and gold in France. The album includes the single "Million Eyes", which has over 43 million views on Youtube and was diamond certified in France.

His explosive cover of Sia's "Chandelier" has over 15 million combined Youtube views. It prompted Sia to tweet: "This incredible cover and video and choreography. OMG." Loïc's sophomore album will be released next spring.

"Candy" is a 21-minute musical film with an accompanying five track EP featuring songs from the movie. Loïc has composed the music, written the lyrics, directed, choreographed, designed and is the lead in the film. His music and the visual world it conjures are intimately intertwined.



"Candy" is the story of a clown's descent into madness as he embarks on a quest for revenge, having been abducted by an evil witch who force-fed him sugary treats as a child. Years later, he is on a mission to find her, followed by a range of zany characters each more unstable and unsavory than the next.

"My earliest drive to create this short film came from seeing an early version of the classic 'Hansel and Gretel' and the recent 'Mary Poppins," said Loïc Nottet. "I would watch the movies` with the sound off and let the inspiration come from the imagery and the characters. I hope that this music film gets everyone in the mood for Halloween."

Watch "Candy" here:





