Listings for NBC'S 'LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS' September 4 â€“ September 11

LISTINGS FOR NBC'S 'LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS' September 4 - September 11

Friday, September 4: Guests Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Gayle King (Editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine and Gayle King In the House). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/19/20)

Monday, September 7: Guests Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, You Already Know) and Busy Philipps (Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best). Thomas Lang sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 8/20/20)

Tuesday, September 8: Guests Jane Fonda (What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action), Jorma Taccone (Little FOX and the Wild Imagination) and musical guest BONES UK (Song: "Pretty Waste," Album: BONES UK). Show 1033A.

Wednesday, September 9: Guests John Cleese (Creativity: A Short and Cheerful Guide) and Glenn Howerton (A.P. Bio). Show 1034A.

Thursday, September 10: Guest Michael Cohen (Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump) and musical guest Sheryl Crow (Single: "In the End"). Show 1035A.

**Friday, September 11: Guests Chris Evans (Co-founder of AStartingPoint.com), Action Bronson (F*ck, That's Delicious) and musical guest Elle King (Song: "The Let Go," EP: Elle King: In Isolation). Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 7/21/20)

These listings are subject to change.

