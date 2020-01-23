Listen to Doja Cat's New Single 'Boss Bitch'

After unleashing mayhem with the launch of the lead single from BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM, "Diamonds," and the follow up single "Joke's On You," Atlantic Records has released another anthem building the star-studded, all-female musical companion to the eagerly awaited new film from Warner Bros. Pictures. Dynamic rapper-singer-songwriter-producer Doja Cat has released her powerful and fierce new track "Boss Bitch" available now. "Boss Bitch" arrives alongside an official music video with never-before-seen footage from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Doja Cat is set to perform her emphatic new track for the first time ever tonight in Hollywood Harleywood. "Boss Bitch" was teased last week in the official soundtrack trailer, alongside never-before-heard music from some of the most highly-anticipated tracks on BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM, such as Halsey ("Experiment On Me") and Saweetie & GALXARA ("Sway With Me").

"Boss Bitch" was preceded by Charlotte Lawrence's revenge anthem, "Joke's on You" and lead single "Diamonds" by Megan Thee Stallion and Normani. Lawrence's track was immediately met with critical acclaim with E! calling it a "cinematic anthem" and One's to Watch praising it as the perfect addition to the soundtrack's theme of the "warrior strength of women." "Diamonds" made history as the first song to interpolate and sample Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend." The single has already racked up over 18 million streams worldwide and the official video has amassed over 5 million views since its release.

BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM will continue a massive rollout leading up to the soundtrack and film's arrival on February 7th including exclusive new singles and mind-blowing music videos from more powerhouse female artists. The revolutionary album also features brand new tracks from Halsey, Saweetie & Galxara, Summer Walker, Lauren Jauregui and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as her character in the film, Black Canary. See below for full tracklisting.

Watch the new music video below.

BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM

TRACKLIST

Doja Cat - Boss Bitch WHIPPED CREAM (feat. Baby Goth) - So Thick Megan Thee Stallion & Normani - Diamonds Saweetie & GALXARA - Sway With Me Charlotte Lawrence - Joke's On You Maisie Peters - Smile CYN - Lonely Gun Halsey - Experiment On Me Jucee Froot - Danger K.Flay - Bad Memory Sofi Tukker - Feeling Good Lauren Jauregui - Invisible Chains Jurnee Smollett-Bell - It's A Man's Man's Man's World Summer Walker - I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby ADONA - Hit Me With You. Best Shot





Related Articles View More TV Stories