Listen to Broadway & TV Star Michael Learned on the WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast

Patrick Oliver Jones recently sat down with actress Michael Learned for in-depth interview on Feedspot's Top 25 Theatrical podcast Why I'll Never Make It. The interview will air on Monday, November 29th on all streaming services http://whyillnevermakeit.com

In this interview Michael Learned discusses her Broadway debut in the Three Sisters, which was 3 years before her time on The Waltons which changed her professional career and personal life. With no topic off the table, the interview also addresses the alcoholism she battled for several years and how she had hit rock bottom just as she was cast in The Waltons, finally becoming sober in 1977. Though Michael is best known for her TV work, she has always considered the theater to be her artistic home. She talks about her other Broadway shows, most recently the 2000 production of Gore Vidal's The Best Man, as well as certain regional theater credits and the National Tour of On Golden Pond. She touches on the difficult balancing act of being an actor and being married. Life hasn't always been easy, but she considers herself to be quite blessed with a full life and career.

Michael Learned a four-time Best Actress Emmy Award Winner. She won three Emmy's for her role as Olivia Walton on The Waltons and one for her lead role in Nurses. This multi-talented actress was born in Washington DC and fell in love with acting while at boarding school in England. She has been part of the San Francisco American Conservatory Theater and has starred in numerous Broadway productions as well as TV movies and made for TV specials.

Why I'll Never Make It is hosted by Off-Broadway actor and singer Patrick Oliver Jones. This weekly podcast features fellow creatives sharing the realities of a career in the performing arts, all while challenging the notion of what it really means to "make it" in this business. Previous guests on WINMI include Will Swenson (Hair, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), and Bianca Marroquín (Chicago), Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show), and Misty Rosas (The Mandalorian).