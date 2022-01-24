Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Bess Kalb

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Bess Kalb, an Emmy-nominated comedy writer and the bestselling author of "Nobody Will Tell You This But Me," a New York Times Editor's Choice. She wrote for eight years on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She also writes for The New Yorker's "Daily Shouts." She received a WGA Award in 2016. She has written for the Emmy Awards, the Oscars, and the 2020 DNC. She is THE HEAD writer and EP of Yearly Departed on Amazon Prime.

Listen to the full episode below!